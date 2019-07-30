Save up to $300 on the 2018 MacBook Air with these huge Amazon deals

Apple's MacBook Air models are both its thinnest and lightest as well as its cheapest laptops. And, with a major discount from Amazon, the 2018 MacBook Air is even cheaper right now. The cheapest model is down to $929 after a $270 discount.

The models on sale are all fairly similar. They are all fitted with an dual-core Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. They all have the 13-inch Retina display, making them excellent options for content consumption. They also feature Touch ID as a secure means of logging into the computer.

MacBook Air 2018 $1,199 $929 at Amazon

This model includes a Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage behind a 13.3-inch Retina display. The laptop also comes equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.View Deal

The one key difference is that there are different colors and storage capacities available. There are gold and silver models, and the base storage is 128GB, but you can also choose a 256GB variant that is now $1,099 after $300 off.

The MacBook Air can make for a solid back to school device. With strong performance for basic tasks like note taking, word processing, and browsing, it's ready for class. And, at just 2.75 pounds, it is easy to keep in your backpack without suffering from a bunch of extra weight.

Apple promises long battery life as well, so even if you have a day full of work or classes, a full charge should carry you through.

Considering the savings on the MacBook Air are close to the price of a new iPad, you could even pair this purchase with an iPad. Then, when macOS Catalina comes out later this year, you'll be able to use the iPad as a secondary display with touch input for the MacBook Air.

Via Laptop Mag