Save $900 on the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo and power through the work week

The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo is the ideal business laptop for the professional on the go. It's a 2-in-1 laptop with a touchscreen display so you can make the most of both a great laptop and a great tablet. You can grab the Summit E13 Flip Evo right now with this great deal from Newegg, going for $599.00 (was $1,499.00) (opens in new tab) - saving you $900!

We're huge fans of the Summit E13 Flip Evo, so much so our review (opens in new tab) of the device is a solid four stars and sports it as an 'all-rounder' that won't leave you disappointed. While MSI is known for its huge presence in the gaming sphere the Summit definitely proves that MSI can definitely hold its own in the world of professional laptops.

The chassis design is sleek and rather pretty while keeping that professional demeanor. It comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i5 CPU and 16 GB of DDR4 Ram, a sizable amount to keep you working without interruptions. It may not suit the graphically demanding worker, but with the Iris Xe graphics card, it'll certainly handle programs like Adobe Photoshop (opens in new tab) or Premier.

The 16:10 ratio display and high-quality stylus work perfectly for making notes, annotating or signing documents, or doing some light sketching. The pen chargers via USB-C and creates a perfect portable graphic tablet and laptop for designers, architects, or project planners. It magnetically sticks to the laptop - similar to the Apple Pencil and iPads - so you're unlikely to lose it! It performed very well in our benchmarks and held up for a solid nine hours in our battery life tests.

We will say that since the webcam comes in at an average 720p recording quality, if you're planning on doing a lot of presentations or having a lot of Zoom calls, you may want to invest in a high-quality webcam (opens in new tab) for your laptop.

Outside the US? See more of today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo deal at Newegg