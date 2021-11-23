Save $800 off this Dell XPS 15 rival in stunning Black Friday laptop deal

Hidden away from the usual Dell Black Friday laptop sales are a line of exciting small business laptops. The Vostro 5510 in particular caught our eye and it is a cheaper and in some aspect, better alternative to the Dell XPS 15 which tends to hog the limelight in that category.

What's the deal? For only $949, you get the Vostro 5510 with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro and a Geforce GPU. Save $835 off the list price, a saving of about 47%.

Why is this our favorite deal? Well, the Vostro 5510 is a brilliant thin and light laptop which offers features not found on laptops at this price point. It is thinner and lighter than the XPS 15 and yet it has a far bigger variety of ports (including a Gigabit Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4) and even sports a numeric keypad.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 alternative deal

$1784 Dell Vostro 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1784 $949 from Dell

Save 56% - This long lost sibling of the award-winning Dell XPS 13 deserves to be much better known. With a discrete graphics card, superior aftersales, Windows 10 Pro and a Core i7 processor, it should top the list of anyone looking for a stylish new laptop.

This is a business laptop first and foremost, so you get Windows 10 Pro (upgradable to Windows 11 Pro) out of the box. The package also includes a twelve-month subscription to McAfee Small Business Security and a one-year onsite hardware service.

There's also a lid-open sensor that boots up the Vostro 5510 automatically, so you can access your machine need as soon as you need it, and the ExpressCharge charger can fill the battery to 80% in 60 minutes. What’s more, it offers a durable design that's MIL-STD-810G certified - a welcomed surprise.

