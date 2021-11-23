Save $800 off this Dell XPS 15 rival in stunning Black Friday laptop deal

By last updated

An affordable version of the XPS 15 with a much more palatable price tag

Dell Vostro 5510
(Image credit: Dell)

Hidden away from the usual Dell Black Friday laptop sales are a line of exciting small business laptops. The Vostro 5510 in particular caught our eye and it is a cheaper and in some aspect, better alternative to the Dell XPS 15 which tends to hog the limelight in that category.

What's the deal? For only $949, you get the Vostro 5510 with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro and a Geforce GPU. Save $835 off the list price, a saving of about 47%.

Why is this our favorite deal? Well, the Vostro 5510 is a brilliant thin and light laptop which offers features not found on laptops at this price point. It is thinner and lighter than the XPS 15 and yet it has a far bigger variety of ports (including a Gigabit Ethernet and Thunderbolt 4) and even sports a numeric keypad.

Today's best Dell XPS 15 alternative deal

$1784

Dell Vostro 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1784 $949 from Dell
Save 56% - This long lost sibling of the award-winning Dell XPS 13 deserves to be much better known. With a discrete graphics card, superior aftersales, Windows 10 Pro and a Core i7 processor, it should top the list of anyone looking for a stylish new laptop.

View Deal

This is a business laptop first and foremost, so you get Windows 10 Pro (upgradable to Windows 11 Pro) out of the box. The package also includes a twelve-month subscription to McAfee Small Business Security and a one-year onsite hardware service.

There's also a lid-open sensor that boots up the Vostro 5510 automatically, so you can access your machine need as soon as you need it, and the ExpressCharge charger can fill the battery to 80% in 60 minutes. What’s more, it offers a durable design that's MIL-STD-810G certified - a welcomed surprise.

The sale is part of Dell's Limited quantity deals, which the company is running every day ahead of Black Friday. As expected, it is offering some fantastic deals on the Dell XPS 15 and the XPS 13, two of the best laptops in the world right now.

Also, make sure you also check out our roundup of the best Dell Black Friday deals for more great price cuts. Dell has a range of other great XPS deals and gaming laptop deals that you should really check out. Many of these deals are time and stock limited, so you'll want to jump on these deals quick.

Dell XPS 15 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Dell XPS 15 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region. 

Desire Athow
Desire Athow

Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website building and web hosting when DHTML and frames were en vogue and started writing about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium. Then followed a weekly tech column in a local business magazine in Mauritius, a late night tech radio programme called Clicplus and a freelancing gig at the now-defunct, Theinquirer, with the legendary Mike Magee as mentor. Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com where he discovered the joys of global techfests, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. He has an affinity for anything hardware and staunchly refuses to stop writing reviews of obscure products or cover niche B2B software-as-a-service providers.