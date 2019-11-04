Save $50 on the Razer Nari Wireless ahead of Black Friday on Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a while off, but we're starting to see all kinds of deals appearing early – it seems like the holiday season just can't wait to get started.

And, right now Amazon Black Friday deals are basically already here. You can save a ton of cash on plenty of Razer gaming peripherals, spearheaded by the fantastic Razer Nari Wireless, which you can get for just $99. But, even if you've already got a killer headset, you can get the phenomenal Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller for just $139, or the Razer Goliathus Extended gaming mousepad for $49. No matter what you need to finish your gaming setup, Razer has you covered here.

Now, the Razer Nari Wireless isn't as full-featured as the Razer Nari Ultimate. Namely, you'll be missing out on the unique Razer Hypersense feature that will have the gaming headset literally vibrate whenever the bass goes off. It is a unique feature, and cool in immersive RPGs, but it's not really worth it when you can get the Razer Nari Wireless for literally half the price. If you're on the market for a sublime wireless headset, we'd recommend the cheaper option this time around.

There's more than just a headset, though, so we went ahead and picked out the most worthwhile deals and listed them down below. So, if you're looking to beef up your gaming setup, it's hard to think of a more ideal time to do it.

Razer Nari Wireless | $149 $99 at Amazon

The Razer Nari Wireless is an amazing wireless gaming headset rocking 7.1 surround sound and THX audio. Now, it doesn't vibrate like the Razer Nari Ultimate, but at just $99 ahead of Black Friday, we'd say it's worth the sacrifice. View Deal

Razer Wolverine Ultimate | $159 $139 at Amazon

If you want to take your console gaming to the next level, or even if you just want a particularly shiny gamepad, the Razer Woverine Ultimate should be on your list. It's got 6 remappable buttons, all of which you can remap. And, you can save a solid $20 right now.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition | $120 $99 at Amazon

The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition isn't quite as feature-packed as the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, but it's targeted at esports players that don't need any of the frills. You're still getting 4 programmable buttons and RGB lighting, though. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition| $99 $74 at Amazon

It seems like headsets aimed at esports are a dime-a-dozen these days, but the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition backs up its name with 50mm drivers and unique earpads filled with cooling gel, so even the most heated gaming moments aren't ruined by sweat.View Deal

Razer Goliathus Extended | $59 $49 at Amazon

Full-desk mousepads are gaining more steam these days – why wouldn't you want a mousepad that doesn't limit your mouse movement to a tiny little square? And, you can get this RGB-equipped version for just $49 ahead of Black Friday.