Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Show and get two free smart home items worth over $100 in the Labor Day sales

There's never been a better time to make your home smart, so why not save $50 on the Amazon Echo Show with this deal from Best Buy and get started. As well as saving $50, you'll also get two free items worth over $100 with your Echo Show as part of the Labor Day sales extravaganza.

For only $179.99 (was $229.99), the all-new Echo Show has a vibrant 10-inch screen, and hands-free video calling and messaging courtesy of Alexa voice control. The display can show song lyrics and album art from Amazon Music, and also Prime Video content or live TV and sports with a Hulu subscription. It's the perfect device for any smart home, allowing you to control your lights, thermostat and more.

Speaking of smart homes, this deal also includes a free Philips Hue White A19 smart LED bulb and a smaller Amazon Echo Show 5 - ideal for a second room. That's a saving of over $104.98 for two great pieces of tech, and the perfect accessories to expand your smart home network.

See more Best Buy Labor Day sale deals

Labor Day Amazon Echo Show deal:

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) with two free items: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo Show has Alexa built-in and a beautiful 10-inch screen. This deal from Best Buy also bundles in a Philips Hue White A19 smart LED bulb and an Amazon Echo Show 5, worth a total of $104.98.

View Deal

We're still none the wiser as to when Prime Day 2020 will take place, though rumors have the sales event tipped for sometime in October. For now, the Labor Day sales have provided hundreds of enticing discounts from major retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe.

Visiting from outside the US? Check out the best deals below for your region.