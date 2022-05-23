Save $350 on the best mattress for side sleepers in Helix's Memorial Day sale

Top mattress brand Helix has launched its early access Memorial Day sale with a number of huge discounts and freebies up for grabs. For a limited time, there's a discount of up to $350 on your mattress - and you'll get two free Dream pillows on the house.

Helix is running a tiered discount system, as usual. The more you spend, the higher the discount: for the maximum $350 saving you'll need to spend $2,950 or more. But there's still $100 off the cheapest Helix mattresses too.

Our favorite model is the Helix Midnight, which now now starts from $699 for a twin size. This popular medium-firmness hybrid mattress is our top-rated option for side sleepers in our best mattress guide. It's well worth considering if you're looking for great support and a cool night's sleep, though there are a range of fantastic mattresses sold at Helix.

The Memorial Day sales are generally a great time to buy a new mattress: prices drop in May, before rising to their highest in the summer. Still, this is an early access Memorial Day mattress sale - the deals are decent value, but we suspect the price may drop by another $50, because the Helix Midnight was discounted by $150 for President's Day.

Helix Memorial Day mattress deals

Helix Midnight: from $699 $599 at Helix Sleep

Save $100 - A popular model, the Helix Midnight is our current favorite mattress for side sleepers here at TechRadar. This medium-feel mattress features great support and a cool base for a super comfortable night's rest. Available in a number of sizes, you'll get yourself a discount of at least $100 and two free Dream pillows on the house with today's Memorial Day sale at Helix.

Helix Midnight Luxe: from $1,099 $999 at Helix Sleep

Save $200 - Looking to spend a little more? Invest in your night's sleep with the Helix Midnight Luxe model - the premium version of the excellent Helix Midnight. While pricier, this one features zoned lumbar support as well as cooling cover options for added breathability. As with the above deal, you'll get two free pillows when you purchase this model on top of your saving.

Helix discount codes to use

These are the savings amounts available and the relevant checkout codes you'll need to get your discount:

$100 off when you spend $600+ with code: MDSALE100

when you spend $600+ with code: $150 off when you spend $1,250+ with code: MDSALE150

when you spend $1,250+ with code: $200 off when you spend $1,700+ with code: MDSALE200

when you spend $1,700+ with code: $250 off when you spend $2,550+ with code: MDSALE250

when you spend $2,550+ with code: $300 off when you spend $2,700+ with code: MDSALE300

when you spend $2,700+ with code: $350 off when you spend $2,950+ with code: MDSALE350

All Helix mattresses, including those purchased at a discount, come with a 100-night risk-free trial. You'll have much longer than the recommended three weeks to test it out to make sure it really is right for your sleep needs.

There's also a 10 or 15-year limited warranty included, depending on which mattress you buy, plus free delivery on all orders.