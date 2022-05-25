Save $350 and get a premium TV at a budget price in the Memorial Day TV sales

A handful of new Memorial Day TV deals are now live including massive discounts of up to $350 on the latest Amazon Fire TV Omni Series that offers a premium picture quality at a budget-friendly price.

The best deal of them all is this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series for $499.99 (was $829.99) (opens in new tab) - a return to the cheapest price we've seen. As the more advanced version of the standard Fire TV range, sets in the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series offer a 4K ultra high definition display, with support for HDR to improve lightning and colors, improved sound through Dolby Digital Plus and access to all the important streaming apps. These are high-quality sets at significantly reduced prices compared to higher-end brands.

On the larger 65-inch and 75-inch sets, like the TV we've featured, the highlight is Dolby Vision. This is an alternate version of HDR technology that will improve the picture quality with brighter colors, richer blacks and a wide range of colors. Essentially, if you want to recreate a better cinema experience at home then this is a fantastic addition. This advanced feature is usually limited to more expensive TVs from premium manufacturers such as Panasonic, Sony and LG. So its inclusion on the bargain Fire TV range is excellent value for money,

If the very best picture quality isn't a huge priority, though, and you want to save even more, you can also check out some of the older Fire TVs currently reduced as part of the Memorial Day TV sales.

One of these is the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series which is now $279.99 (was $369.99) (opens in new tab). These previous-generation models lack some of the more advanced features found in the latest TVs such as hands-free voice controls and Dolby Vision. They are, however, a solid budget option if you just need a basic 4K TV with access to all the major streaming apps.

Cheap Memorial Day Fire TV deals

(opens in new tab) 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series: $829.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $330 - Here's a massive reduction on a large 65-inch set from the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series range that will give you an advanced TV to improve your home cinema experience at a discounted price. As well as support for 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Digital, this is one of the TVs that also supports Dolby Vision. This improves the picture quality significantly with a richer and wider color palette. It's a fantastic feature that's usually reserved for more premium sets, so a great find on a TV this cheap and back at its record low price.

(opens in new tab) 43-inch Amazon Fire TV: $369.99 $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – Just need a cheap TV and aren't worried about getting all the latest tech? This 43-inch Fire TV is down to a great budget price and only $20 off the lowest we've ever seen. It's one to pick up if you just need a basic and smaller TV for some general media streaming, instead of recreating the finest home cinema experience.

Looking for more deals as we approach the holiday weekend outside of a cheap TV? We've got a whole host of offers for you to browse through. There's a closer look at all the latest Amazon Memorial Day sales from the mega-retailer and the best Memorial Day appliances sales available on small or large items.