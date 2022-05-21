Samsung's Memorial Day sale drops this 55-inch 4K smart TV to just $409.99

The Memorial Day sales event has arrived early at Samsung, and we've just spotted a fantastic deal on a budget 4K smart TV. Samsung has this 55-inch Crystal 4K TV on sale for just $409.99 (was $499). That's an incredible price for a mid-size 4K smart display and one of the best Memorial Day TV deals we've spotted so far.



The Samsung 7 Series set is loaded with premium features and a stunning display thanks to the 4K UHD Crystal processor that delivers crisp images with bright, brilliant colors. You're also getting smart capabilities powered by Tizen for seamless navigation and Auto Game Mode for a super smooth gaming experience.



Memorial Day sales are a fantastic opportunity to score a cheap TV deal, and we don't predict this Samsung set will drop any lower before the official holiday event. You can find more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales below from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Memorial Day TV deal: Samsung 4K TV

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $409.99 at Samsung

Save $62 – Samsung's Memorial Day TV sale also has the 55-inch model marked down to a record-low price of $409.99. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.



Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $549.99

More Memorial Day TV deals

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - One of our favorite Memorial Day TV deals from Amazon is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.

LG 50-inch UP7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $459.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - If you're looking for a premium TV with a cheap price tag, this LG 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $329.99 at Best Buy. The 50-inch set packs an excellent 4K processor for top-notch upscaling, LG’s fantastic WebOS smart platform, and a handy Game Optimizer mode to reduce input delays should you want to hook up your favorite console.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $559.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - Another great mid-size Memorial Day TV deal, Amazon has this 55-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $369.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - Another top Memorial Day TV deal is this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba that's on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. An incredible value, the feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 –If you're looking for a bigger display in today's Memorial Day TV sales, this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL is on sale for $499.99 - $50 less than last week's price. An incredible value for a big-screen 4K TV - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.



75-inch: $1,299.99 $698

See more of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening right now and if you're looking for a premium display you can see the best OLED TV deals.



Shop more bargains with our Memorial Day appliance sales roundup and see today's top offers at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.