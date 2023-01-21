Samsung S23 preorders: everything we know so far and our predictions

It won't be long until preorders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range are underway, as the announcement of the manufacturer's latest smartphones is expected at Samsung Unpacked 2023 on February 1. Because of that, we're getting prepared well ahead of time. Stick with us as we share all the latest news and info we have about the upcoming smartphone announcement and what to expect when preorders go live.

Samsung Galaxy S23 reserve campaign

Register your interest to get $50 in store credit at Samsung

Only available in the US

Before we go too far, we recommend those of you in the US take one step immediately – even if there's only an outside chance that you will pick up one of Samsung's latest phones. You should head to Samsung and sign up to the reservation campaign (opens in new tab) before February 1.

With this, you effectively register your interest in one of the new Samsung smartphones and are rewarded with $50 in store credit if you buy the phone during the preorder phase. Unfortunately, this promotion is not available outside the US.

Now, it's important to point out that you are under no obligation to buy after you reserve either. If the next Galaxy smartphone is announced and you want to purchase it directly from Samsung you get a nice little bonus. If you decide it's not for you then nothing happens. It's a win-win situation.

When will Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders open?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Preorders should launch immediately after Samsung Unpacked

Livestream event will take place Feb 1 at 10am PT / 6pm GMT

It's very likely that preorders for the next range of Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones will open immediately after the conclusion of the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1. This livestream begins at 10am PT / 6pm GMT so it should be about one or two hours later when the new phones are made available to buy.

We'll be covering the event live here at TechRadar, so be sure to join us to keep up with all the latest news. We'll also let you know when preorders are underway - including any Samsung Galaxy S23 deals that are announced along with the handsets.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost?

Rumored prices

Galaxy S23: $799 / £769 / AU$1,249

$799 / £769 / AU$1,249 Galaxy S23 Plus: $999 / £949 / $1,549

$999 / £949 / $1,549 Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,249 / £1,199 / AU$1,950

Initially, it was strongly rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would be more expensive than the previous generation models. This was also backed up when some early prices for the phones in South Korea were leaked, suggesting an increase of around 10 - 20%.

However, more recent leaked Verizon documents go against those previous rumors, with prices listed for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra as $799.99, $999.99 and $1,199.99 in the US, respectively.

Those are figures to keep in mind for now until the actual price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 is announced at Samsung Unpacked on February 1.

Will there be any Galaxy S23 preorder deals?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Freebies likely: either Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch

Expect to save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Almost certainly. All recent Samsung smartphone launches have come with at least one preorder deal, so there's a high chance that we will see another for the Galaxy S23.

While nothing has been announced or leaked just yet, we predict that a freebie will be included alongside any Samsung Galaxy S23 series preorder from participating retailers.

The most likely option is a set of earbuds as these are a natural pairing with any smartphone – and the Galaxy Buds 2 seem the most plausible from the manufacturer's range. Samsung could surprise us by going for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead, but these are considerably more expensive and are less than six months old.

Next to this, there will definitely be enhanced discounts if you trade in your old device for a new Samsung Galaxy S23. During the preorder phase, these rebates are likely to be a little higher than normal so it's a good time to take advantage of them while you can. This is especially when you go directly through Samsung, where savings could be anywhere up to $1,000 in the US depending on the phone based on previous offers.