Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy S22 with every 8K Neo QLED TV right now

Samsung's currently throwing in a free Galaxy S22 smartphone with select Neo-QLED TVs right now as part of its Summer 'Discover Samsung' event.

If you've been eying up one of these amazing premium displays - which are some of the best TVs in the world right now - then today's deal at the official site is the best all year. While these displays do cost at least $2,999 (opens in new tab) for the 2021 models, getting a flagship smartphone worth $799 by itself is a huge freebie.

It's worth noting that there are also price cuts on all models currently - from the 2021 QN800A (opens in new tab) and QN900A (opens in new tab) models to the newer 2022 QN800B (opens in new tab) and QN900B (opens in new tab) models. The free Galaxy S22 is up for grabs on all models but a few sizes have already sold out - particularly the smaller sizes - so you might have to hurry if you want to bag a specific variant.

Our pick of the bunch is the Samsung QN900B - which is easily one of the top TVs on the market right now with it's stunning picture quality, colors, and brightness. We awarded this one four stars out of five in our review and it's a fantastic choice if you're looking to be an early 8K adopter. It is, however, the priciest display of the bunch. Whichever model you go for, you'll obviously still get an absolutely amazing display - and a free Galaxy S22.

Outside the US? Check out the best TV deals in your region just below.

Free Galaxy S22 with a Samsung Neo-QLED

Looking for something cheaper? That's understandable considering the premium price for these Samsung TVs. If you're on a budget, check out our cheap 4K TV deals page for a ton of expert recommendations. Also worth checking out is our guide to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which already features some excellent TV deals among other categories.