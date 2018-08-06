Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price cut to $599 on Newegg, and comes with a gift card

Until the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets here, the Galaxy Note 8 is still the phablet to beat. And, when it goes on sale for a staggeringly low $599, it's a competitor that few phones can challenge.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a monster of a phone, with a 6.3-inch display that takes up 83.2% of the front of the phone and has a dazzlingly sharp resolution of 1,440 x 2,960. And, it's powered by Samsung's own Exynos 8895 octa-core chipset in this model, as opposed to the US model which runs on a Snapdragon chipset.

The Note 8 also packs 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage expandable via microSD card, an 8MP selfie cam, and dual 12MP rear camera sensors. All of that is packaged in a case with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Note 8 on sale from Newegg comes unlocked and is a dual-sim model, so you can choose which wireless carrier you want to use, or you can choose multiple carriers. Just note that this model will not work with Verizon, Sprint, and other CDMA-based carrier networks.

If the $599 price, which is a full $330 below its original price, isn't a good enough deal, Newegg is also throwing in a $60 gift card, which could go a long way toward a nice Galaxy Note 8 case.