Quick - the Apple AirPods 2 drop to just $99 in fantastic deal at Amazon

Amazon is offering fantastic AirPods deals today, like the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99 (was $159). That's a massive $60 discount and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



If you're looking for noise cancellation earbuds, Amazon also has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174 (was $249). That's a $75 discount and the lowest price we've spotted this year.



The AirPods 2 include Apple's upgraded H1 Chip, enabling faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 Chip also offers voice control with Siri to get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. You're also getting a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



Apple's AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case, which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector. The wireless earbuds also feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block unwanted noise.



Both of today's AirPods deals from Amazon are limited-time offers and include the lowest prices of 2022. This is a fantastic opportunity to snag Apple's best-selling AirPods at a discounted price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best AirPods deals

More AirPods deals

