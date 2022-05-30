Quick! Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones

Really want to block out external noise now that long-haul flights are very much back on the menu? You need a pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. Welcome, then, Bose QuietComfort 45 – Bose invented noise-cancelling tech, so it's hardly surprising that its newest release, the QC45, does it well.

As with all Bose products, discounts are rare, but thanks to this top Memorial Day deal at Amazon, Bose's wireless over-ears have been slashed in price, from $329 to just $279 (opens in new tab) – a top saving of $50.

The top Bose QC 45 Memorial Day deal

(opens in new tab) Bose QC 45 headphones: $329 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – save $50

Weighing in at just 238g and able to fold in on themselves, the QC 45 are a compelling proposition for the frequent travelers among you. A solid competitor to the likes of Sony when it comes to comfort, stability, noise cancellation and durability – and look at that discount!

As Bose's newest noise-cancelling headphones, the QC 45 are the successors to the ever-popular and distinctive Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Bose's (admittedly minor) upgrades here include Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband and an increased battery life of 24 hours (up from 20 hours).

Their double-hinge design means they can be folded up – in your flight carry-on bag, say – for easy storage in their included travel case.

But the main reason you should consider them? Bose's excellent noise-cancelling technology. It is implemented very well indeed here – good enough to rival its contemporaries including the newest Sony WH-1000XM5.

Here, you cannot tweak the levels of noise cancellation and there's no ‘Aware’ mode – which was our main bugbear under review. For that (plus a few other premium perks such as auto-off when you remove them) you may wish to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but at this price, there's still much to celebrate in the Bose QuietComfort 45.

OK, these aren't the best-sounding headphones we've ever tested. While we were fans of their neutral presentation (it doesn't lean too heavily towards either the bass or the higher tones) the clarity was a little lackluster compared to some options out there. That said, if you're looking for a set of travel-friendly wireless over-ear cans from a trusted pioneer of noise cancellation, they represent a great buy. And for just $279 at Amazon right now (opens in new tab), they're a steal too.

Looking for a different kind of Bose headphone? See our roundup of the best current deals, below.

The best Bose headphone deals live now