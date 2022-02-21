Presidents' Day deal drops the Apple AirPods to just $99.99 - the lowest price of 2022

We're scouring through today's Presidents' Day sales to find today's hottest offers and we've just spotted a can't-be-missed deal on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods. Amazon has Apple's 2019 AirPods on sale for just $99.99 (was $159) - that's a massive $60 discount and the best deal we've seen this year.
The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
As we've mentioned, today's Presidents' Day deal on the AirPods is the lowest price we've seen this year and only $10 more than the Black Friday record-low. If you're interested in more bargains, you can visit our main Presidents' Day sales guide with deals from Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.
Presidents' Day deal: Apple Airpods
AirPods with wired charging case:
$159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - One of today's best Presidents' Day deals is the Apple AirPods with wired charging case on sale for $99.99. That's a massive $60 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2019 AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and pack Apple's upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing.
