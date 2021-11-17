One of the fastest SSDs around is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday

With just a week to go before Black Friday , the deals are starting to pour in from all the major online retailers.

Take these Rocket 4 Plus SSDs from Sabrent, for example, all of which are available for almost 20% off. The 1TB version, which strikes a nice balance between capacity and affordability, can now be had for $149.99 from Amazon - its lowest ever price according to the Microsoft Edge price tracking feature.

The drive is also discounted for UK customers, but only by 6% , so if you don’t mind waiting to receive the item, it’s best to order from Amazon US and take the $7 hit on shipping.

Today’s best SSD Black Friday deals

$149.99 from Amazon 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD - $179.98 $149.99 from Amazon

Save 17% - This 1TB M.2 drive from Sabrent is faster than most drives on the market, which makes it the perfect choice for gamers. It may be further discounted on Black Friday itself, but there are no guarantees.

$845.46 from Amazon 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD - $999.99 $845.46 from Amazon

Save 17% - The 4TB version is obviously much more expensive, but could be an ideal upgrade for a video editing PC , for creatives in need of large capacity and rapid data transfer speeds.

Although there are bound to be plenty of excellent Black Friday SSD deals on the day itself, there’s no real reason not to jump on an early deal if you spot one that suits your needs. Sure, Sabrent might drop its prices by another few percentage points for the shopping weekend, but waiting is also a risky game at the moment, with supply chain issues causing stock shortages and shipping delays.

Admittedly, if you’re looking for the cheapest M.2 SSDs around, these Sabrent drives aren’t for you. But if you’re after one of the most performant drives around, the Rocket 4 Plus series will fit the bill.

The drives offer read speeds of up to 7,000MB/second and maximum write speeds of 5,300MB/s, when used in conjunction with a PCIe 4.0-compatible motherboard (using a PCIe 3.0 board will result in a significant drop in read/write speeds). This is obviously far faster than a traditional hard disk drive , or even a SATA SSD, and the drive consumes much less energy too.

At this price, the Rocket 4 Plus will be hard to pass up for anyone looking for an upgrade for their gaming PC , or a creative professional in need of a speedy drive for their workstation .

More early Black Friday SSD deals

If these Sabrent drives aren’t to your liking, here is a selection of the alternative SSD deals available in your region:

More Black Friday deals