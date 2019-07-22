Nvidia gaming laptop deals mean major discounts this summer

Nvidia powers some of the best gaming laptops, and the premium hardware often comes with some premium pricing. For the rest of the summer, a number of Nvidia GeForce-powered laptops are getting discounts. Some of the discounts are shorter term, while some last through September – or as long as supplies last.
The discounts include everything from budget gaming laptops, like the HP Omen 15t with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, to higher-powered models, like the Asus ROG Strix Hero III with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 powering a Full HD, 144Hz display.
There's even something for non-gamers who could still use the uplift in performance that a dedicated graphics processor (GPU) can offer. The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 is also on sale with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti to help power through graphical work while a six-core Intel Core i7 processor does heavy lifting in everything else.
Top Deal: HP Omen 15t for $749 after $250 off at HP
This model offers an affordable entry into gaming with a GTX 1650 GPU, an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.View Deal
The discounts are nothing to ignore either. The smallest price cuts are $100 off, with most even higher than that. Many of the laptops range between $200 and $300 off their original prices.
We've got all the best deals listed for you here. And, while some of the deal prices we're including are part of the ongoing sale, we've already found some that have extra discounts temporarily driving the price even lower. Check out all of them below.
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 $1,199 after $300 off at B&H Photo
The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 is productivity focused with an Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics processor.View Deal
HP Omen 17t for $1,299 after $300 off at HP
The HP Omen 17t on sale has a large, 17.3-inch G-Sync display with a Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 can run games smoothly on that display.View Deal
MSI GF63 for $699 after $150 off at Micro Center
This laptop is a solid entry-level gaming choice with a capable Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 graphics processor. View Deal
Asus TUF FX505 for $799 after $200 off at Micro Center
The Asus TUF FX505 is an affordable gaming machine with a GTX 1660Ti and Ryzen 5-3550H processor backed by 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal
HP Omen 15 for $999 after $290 off at Micro Center
This HP Omen 15 is packed with power thanks to an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and both a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 just make it better.View Deal
HP Omen 15 for $1,199 after $280 off at Micro Center
You can go even deeper into gaming with this deal. This model has an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, power RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz display for smooth gaming visuals.View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Hero III G531 for $1,699 after $300 off at Micro Center
This is a powerful version of the ROG Strix Hero III laptop. It includes an RTX 2070 graphics processor, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz display. Better still, it's currently an extra $100 off.View Deal
Asus ROG G531 for $899 after $100 off at Best Buy
The Asus ROG G531 is ready for productivity and light gaming with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal
Dell G5 for $1,199 after $200 off at Best Buy
This model includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD backed by a 1TB hard drive.View Deal
Dell G5 for $1,399 after $200 off at Best Buy
This model includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and has a 17.3-inch, Full HD display.View Deal
