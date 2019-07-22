Nvidia gaming laptop deals mean major discounts this summer

Nvidia powers some of the best gaming laptops, and the premium hardware often comes with some premium pricing. For the rest of the summer, a number of Nvidia GeForce-powered laptops are getting discounts. Some of the discounts are shorter term, while some last through September – or as long as supplies last.

The discounts include everything from budget gaming laptops, like the HP Omen 15t with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, to higher-powered models, like the Asus ROG Strix Hero III with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 powering a Full HD, 144Hz display.

There's even something for non-gamers who could still use the uplift in performance that a dedicated graphics processor (GPU) can offer. The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 is also on sale with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti to help power through graphical work while a six-core Intel Core i7 processor does heavy lifting in everything else.

The discounts are nothing to ignore either. The smallest price cuts are $100 off, with most even higher than that. Many of the laptops range between $200 and $300 off their original prices.

We've got all the best deals listed for you here. And, while some of the deal prices we're including are part of the ongoing sale, we've already found some that have extra discounts temporarily driving the price even lower. Check out all of them below.

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 $1,199 after $300 off at B&H Photo

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 is productivity focused with an Intel Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics processor.View Deal

HP Omen 17t for $1,299 after $300 off at HP

The HP Omen 17t on sale has a large, 17.3-inch G-Sync display with a Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 can run games smoothly on that display.View Deal

HP Omen 15 for $999 after $290 off at Micro Center

This HP Omen 15 is packed with power thanks to an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM and both a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 just make it better.View Deal

HP Omen 15 for $1,199 after $280 off at Micro Center

You can go even deeper into gaming with this deal. This model has an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, power RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz display for smooth gaming visuals.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Hero III G531 for $1,699 after $300 off at Micro Center

This is a powerful version of the ROG Strix Hero III laptop. It includes an RTX 2070 graphics processor, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz display. Better still, it's currently an extra $100 off.View Deal

