Mother's Day sales: today's best deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Mother's Day sales are live as we get closer to mom's big day (Sunday, May 8, to be exact) with great deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from smartwatches, appliances, jewelry, tablets, and so much more. To help you find today's top bargains, we've rounded up the best Mother's Day sales and standout deals below.



Our Mother's Day sales guide includes gift ideas for moms like the top-rated Keurig coffee maker, the popular Apple Watch 7, a luxurious bath caddy, and top-rated pillows from Amazon. You'll also find deals on best-selling tech like the AirPods Pro, the Fitbit Sense, and Apple's 10.2-inch iPad. So whether you're looking for a present for mom or just want to treat yourself, our Mother's Day sales guide has something for everyone.



See today's best Mother's Day sales below from all the top retailers, followed by our top deal picks, and make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top deals leading up to Mom's special day.

Mother's Day sales: today's best deals

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Espresso Mugs: $23.95 $14.40 at Amazon

Save $9.55 - Pick up these best-selling glass espresso mugs for mom at Amazon for just $14.40. The double-wall insulated mugs hold 5.4 ounces of coffee and will keep your liquids hot while keeping your hands cool.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $49.99 $38.69 at Amazon

Save $11 - A customer favorite from today's Mother's Day sale at Amazon is this set of top-rated pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection on sale for $38.69 when you apply the additional 10% coupon at checkout. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

Ultrean Air Fryer: $95.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $51 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's Mother's Day sale, Amazon has the top-rated Ultrean air fryer on sale for just $44.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features grill, roast, and bake cooking functions.

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray: $57.97 $47.47 at Amazon

Save $10 - Gift mom the gift of luxury with this top-rated bathtub caddy that's on sale for $47.47 when you apply the additional 10% coupon at checkout. Made from premium quality bamboo, the bathtub caddy is expandable and features slip-resistant silicone grips to prevent the caddy from sliding.

Kindle: $89.99 $76.49 at Amazon

Save $13.50 - Get mom the best-selling Kindle e-reader which is on sale for $76.49 when you apply code KINDLE2022 at checkout. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks. Bonus - this coupon code also gets you a $15 eBook credit.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $89.99 $73.93 at Walmart

Save $10 - If mom is a java lover, you can pick up the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker for $73.93 at Walmart's Mother's Day sale. The compact coffee is just five inches wide and can brew a cup of coffee in just minutes.

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame: $189.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - A great gift idea for mom, Best Buy's Mother's Day sale has the top-rated Nixplay smart photo frame marked down to $159.99. The 10.1-inch smart frame will allow mom to display photos from the compatible app or social media and includes a remote so you can easily switch pictures.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $74 - Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174.99 right now. That's a massive $74 discount and the best deal we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $100 - One of our favorite Mother's Day deals is the Fitbit Sense which is on sale for $199.95 thanks to today's massive $100 discount. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $313 at Amazon

Save $86 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of just $313. Great for the mom on the go, the Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's offer applies to the 41mm Clover Green sports band.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's Mother's Day sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for a record-low price of $249.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $309 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $309 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and has a ship date of April 16 - April 19.

See more upcoming bargains with our 2022 Memorial Day sales guide and see our Mother's Day gift ideas and today's best Mother's Day flower delivery services.