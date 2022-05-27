Memorial Day sales: 3 of the best mattress toppers to get you a new bed feel on a much smaller budget

If you're on the hunt for a new mattress, now is a great time to buy thanks to a bevy of Memorial Day mattress sales. But even after substantial markdowns, the best mattresses can still be quite pricey. So what can you do if your budget can't stretch very far right now? Look into purchasing a mattress topper instead.

The best mattress toppers will extend the life of your current mattress by at least a couple of years, and make your bed firmer or softer, as needed. They're also much cheaper than full-fledged mattresses, so going the mattress topper route is a savvy compromise if you desperately want (or need) a new mattress but aren't ready to shell out the money for one.

Like their full-sized counterparts, mattress toppers come in a variety of materials and costs. To help narrow down your choices, we'll be sharing three mattress toppers across various price points that we recommend. It may seem like a small change, but adding the right mattress topper to your bed will make a marked improvement in your overall sleep quality — and you won't have to dip into your savings to do it. Here are our top picks...

Mattress protectors vs mattress pads: learn the difference

3 mattress toppers for improved sleep

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Mattress Topper Luxury comfort - our top pick Luxury comfort Choice of materials Most expeonsive in our list

Saatva is known for its hotel-style luxury mattresses, but they can be rather expensive — even after being discounted during Saatva mattress sales. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a small fortune to bring home a Saatva Mattress Topper, which is the next best thing to buying a full-sized version.

In true Saatva fashion, you can customize the feel of the mattress topper. Choose from high-density foam (for softness), graphite-infused foam (for cooling), or latex (for firmness). You're even able to select between two heights: 1.5 inches or 3 inches. No matter your sleep style or body type, you'll find something to suit your preferences here.

A queen Saatva Mattress Foam Topper retails for $295 and is the cheapest option of the three materials on offer. (Queen size graphite and latex toppers go for $345 and $445, respectively.) Those are premium prices for a mattress topper, but considering a queen Saatva Classic mattress retails for around $1,500 (opens in new tab), it's a relative bargain.

You'll get a limited one-year warranty with the Saatva Mattress Topper — which is admittedly meager for what you pay. However, you'll still have 180 nights to test it out, and you can return it free of charge if you're not satisfied.

(Image credit: LinenSpa)

2. LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper A brilliant budget buy Low cost Some cooling capabilities No trial period

If you're really short on financial bandwidth, the LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper is an excellent value buy. This Amazon best-seller ranges in price from $59.99 for a twin to $119.99 for a king. You can choose between 2-inch and 3-inch variations.

By comparison, we think the best budget cooling mattress is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress, which is currently on sale from $499 (opens in new tab) (twin) to $999 (king). Those are phenomenal prices for a memory foam mattress, let alone one packed with cooling tech — but if that's beyond your means right now the LinenSpa cooling topper is a great alternative.

This budget mattress topper features memory foam packed with gel beads to wick away body heat and keep you comfortably cool during the night. It's super soft with plenty of pressure relief around the joints. If you're a lightweight-to-average sleeper who likes the "hugging" feeling of foam, the LinenSpa topper will suit you well. It'll also make a fine addition to a guest bed, where it won't be exposed to heavy use.

The LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper doesn't include any clear trial information, but your purchase will be backed by a three-year warranty. For such a low cost, it's certainly worth considering if you're a hot sleeper on a tight budget.

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

3. Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper Mid-range master Makes firm beds softer 100 night trial May not suit heavier bodies

The Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper will instantly make your too-firm bed softer. It's also in "just right" territory when it comes to cost. It retails between $200 for a twin and $300 for a king; however, the current Tuft & Needle Memorial Day sale knocks those respective prices to $170 and $255.

The original Tuft & Needle Mattress is known for its accessible price point, with a starting MSRP of $745 for a twin (opens in new tab). Opting for a Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper instead can save you as much as $1,100 if buying a king or California king. That's an impressive saving on an already-affordable mattress.

Heavier sleepers may not find this two-inch foam topper supportive enough, but most people will experience sufficient pressure relief and contouring along the lower back and shoulders — ideal for side sleepers and anyone with back pain. At the bottom of the topper are silicone beads that prevent it from shifting whilst you're lying on it. That's in contrast to the (often fiddly) straps most other toppers use for securing to a mattress.

You'll be able to try out the Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper for 100 nights, with free returns if you decide to return it within that timeframe. Otherwise, keep it and you'll be backed by a three-year limited warranty.