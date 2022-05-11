Memorial Day preview sale at Dell: deals on XPS 13, Inspiron, Alienware and more

The highly anticipated Dell Memorial Day sale will be here before you know it, and the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with deals on Dell's best-selling laptops, including the powerful XPS 13, the Inspiron 15, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop, and more.



Some of our favorite laptop deals from Dell include the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $274.39 (was $329.99), the versatile Inspiron 14 2-in-1 marked down to $587.99 (was $804.98), and a massive $400 discount on the powerful XPS 13, bringing the laptop down to $1,518.99. Gamers can also snag Dell's Alienware x15 laptop for $1,763.99 (was $2,299.99).



Today's early Memorial Day sales event is a great opportunity to score a killer bargain on a Dell laptop before the official holiday sale begins. See more of today's best deals from Dell below, with prices starting at just $274.99.

Memorial Day preview sale at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop (128GB): $329.99 $274.39 at Dell

Save $55.60 - This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, an excellent value for under $300. The Inspiron 3000 is perfect for everyday browsing and streaming on a full 15.6-inch screen without breaking the bank.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: $804.98 $587.99 at Dell

Save $216.99 - If you're looking for a versatile laptop, Dell has the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $587.99. You're getting a 14-inch HD touch display with a 360-degree hinge, plus 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen processor.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: $829.99 $685.99 at Dell

Save $144 – With an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Inspiron 15 is a perfect choice for an everyday workhorse. The 15-inch laptop has more than enough power to breeze through the vast majority of casual and work applications. Having a larger storage drive is especially handy too.

Dell XPS 13 laptop, Intel Core i7: $1,919.99 $1,518.99 at Dell

Save $401 - This $300 saving at Dell's latest sale brings this Core i7, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM XPS 13 model down to $1,518.99. It's still pricey, but if you're looking for a superb premium ultrabook then you won't find a better buy.

Dell Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop: $2,299.99 $1,763.99 at Dell

Save $536 - Gamers can get Dell's Alienware x15 laptop on sale for $1,763.99, thanks to today's $536 discount. This powerful machine boasts 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and an Intel Core i7 processor, ensuring a ton of performance for 1080p gaming.

