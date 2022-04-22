Memorial Day furniture sales 2022: date and deals we expect to see this year

In a little over a month the Memorial Day furniture sales for 2022 get underway. We may not have any deals to shout about just yet but as weeks progress you'll be able to take a look below to find discounts on sofas, beds, desks or any other sorts of fixtures and fittings to spurce up the inside or outside of your home for Spring. We'll be back to update this page as the Memorial Day sales draw closer.

For now, though, were here to speculate on the furniture offers we might expect to see in this year's sales. Not retatilers have made any announcements yet regarding specific sales, but a few have hinted at what's to come. We've also taken a look back through all the discounted beds, desks, tables, chairs, patio furniture and more from similar sales events in the past to get an idea of what might feature this year.

And until the day arrives, we'll keep an eye out for any announcements from specific retailers and the offers they will have this year. Plus, we'll also highlight any Memorial Day furniture sales that start early so you don't miss out on any savings before May 30.

Memorial Day furniture sales: what to expect

The last time we saw a significant number of furniture deals was during this year's President's Day, so this is where we've looked for ideas of what to expect on Memorial Day. Retailers such as Ashley Homestore ran a huge 20-day sale that featured discounts of up to 40% across various products including sofas, chairs, tables, TV stands and beds. Some of the biggest bargains were found at Wayfair where various furniture items started from only $27. These are the kind of offers we think will be repeated in this year's Memorial Day furniture sales.

With spring in full swing and summer just a few months away, too, many of us are on the lookout for some outdoor furniture to take full advantage of the better weather ahead. This should be a good time to buy, then, as many retailers will make this a big focus of their Memorial Day sales. You may be able to come away with entire garden sets that ensure you're ready to host the biggest party of the season for less.

Where to find the best Memorial Day furniture sales

Even though the furniture sales for Memorial Day are not underway just yet, we've gathered up a list of the key retailers to follow. Below you'll find a selection of offers live now as well as any information on upcoming furniture deals as they're announced by these stores.

All Modern | up to 50% off on April 27 + 28

All Modern hasn't mentioned its Memorial Day sales plans just yet. However, it has announced a big sale across April 27 and 28 that will feature discounts of up to 50% off its top furniture and decor. Definitely check that out if you're looking to buy this month.

Amazon

Amazon may not run a specific sale for Memorial Day but you can be sure hundreds of deals will still be live on the site across the end of May. With that in mind, you're sure to find savings on furniture items, especially chairs, desks, beds, sofas and patio tables.

Arhaus

Premium designer Arhaus can discount items by up to 45% during in its big sales events so we're hoping for something similar this Memorial Day. Look out for a range of savings on luxury bedroom, living room, dining room and office items.

Ashley Homestore | deals on indoor and outdoor furniture across the whole home

A landing page for the Memorial Day sale at Ashely Homestore is now live with a few tidbits of information on the offers that will be live in May. Almost all rooms will be involved with deals on both indoor and outdoor furniture. And hosting is emphasised, too, with hints that barstools, sofas, recliners, desks, beds and dining room tables will all feature be reduced.

Bed, Bath and Beyond | save up to 50% off bedding, home decor and outdoor furniture

Furniture deals are constantly available at Bed, Bath and Beyond but look out for some even bigger reductions during Memorial Day. Looking to shop now? Well, the good news is bedding, decor and outdoor furniture are already reduced by up to 50% today.

Big Lots: extra 20% all furniture for members

Budget furniture and decor site Big Lots is offering an extra 20% off for members across a range of categories right now including all furniture. Other spring and summer themed products are reduced, too, such as pools and patios. You can also find select home decor items for under $25.

Birch Lane: Sale of the Year starts April 27

Wayfair's Birch Lane brand isn't all that fussed about Memorial Day right now and instead is building up to what it calls 'The Sale of the Year'. Starting on April 27, it will feature furniture, decor and lighting at the lowest prices of the year.

Home Depot: look for up to 40% off home decor and bedroom furniture

The best offers during previous major sales event at Home Depot featured savings of up to 35% off select bedroom furniture, as well as 25% off bedding and up to 40% off mattresses. Look out for these in May. As a bonus, you can get free delivery on all orders over $45.

Lowe's: up to 40% off select patio furniture and accessories

Lowe's is leaning into the seasonal angle right now with its SpringFest sale. If you want to get a headstart on the Memorial Day sales then the standout deals for us include up to 40% off patio furniture and accessories. There are massive reductions on outdoor dining tables, chairs, umbrellas, fire pits and more.

Office Depot: up to $170 off desks and office chairs

Pop over to Office Depot today and you can find some early offers on select furniture - including up to $170 off a selection of office chairs, desks and storage options. That's not a bad start, but there's bound to be further discounts to follow in more categories such as lightning and decor closer to May 30.

Overstock: save up to 70% + free shipping

Overstock is breaking all the rules and currently has a Spring Black Friday sale live that features up to 70% off 1000s of furniture items - and you get free shipping with all orders. The best deals are on rugs, mattresses, home decor, lighting, bedding, patio items and office furniture. This matches the reduction we saw during Presidents' Day and is almost certainly going to be repeated for Memorial Day.

Target: save up to 50% off furniture

Target is always a popular destination during big retailer events and Target's Memorial Day furniture sales should be no different. You don't need to wait until May 30, though, as there are currently discounts of up to 50% on furniture and decor – including desks, consoles, seating, shelves, cabinets, and more.

Walmart: spring savings on sofas, tables, dressers, bookcases and more

If you're looking for a deal today then Walmart has reductions on a number of furniture items. There are no huge offers at the minute as these are just part of a general sale, but there are chairs, sofas and tables from $69. Previous offers in this category have included 30% off outdoor furniture as well big savings on living room, bedroom and bathroom items.

Wayfair: up to 80% off from April 27

Here's another retailer building up to a big furniture sale on April 27. Wayfair promises up to 80% off across all categories, as well as limited time lightning deals and free shipping on everything. Look for the best deals on outdoor seating, bedding and sofas ahead of the Memorial Day sales.

Z Gallerie: up to 25% off sofas, sectionals, loveseats + chairs

Z Gallerie already has up to 25% off a vast selection of sofas, sectionals, loveseats and chairs right now. Outside of this, you can find the same discount on mirrors and decor to liven up your living space. We're sure even more will follow come Memorial Day, as similar sales in the past have increased these discounts to around 40%.

Need more information on everything else we expect to see reduced this May outside of patio tables and TV stands? Would you look at that, we've got so much more Memorial Day sales coverage for you across TechRadar. Have a look through the top Memorial Day TV sales and Memorial Day mattress sales we're looking forward to this year. And to ensure we fulfil our tech remit, we'll bring you the best Memorial Day laptop sales, too.