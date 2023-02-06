Massive Lenovo sale drops the IdeaPad Flex 5 to just $529.99

Finding a good quality 2-in-1 with solid RAM and storage space is difficult enough as it is, but finding one at a reasonable price is even harder. But right now, Lenovo has a great deal on one of its devices, a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is already highly ranked by us at four and a half stars, the best 2-in-1 laptop around, especially for this price point. And with this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 currently at $529.99 (opens in new tab), there are very deals better than this one. And it even comes with its own stylus, which saves you even more money.

If you need a great quality 2-in-1 laptop with good RAM and storage space, this is the time to take advantage of such a huge discount. And Lenovo is already known as a high-quality brand, which makes this an even better steal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop deal

This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 sports 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Unfortunately, while the RAM is soldered on (meaning you can't upgrade it) for everyday productivity use, it's more than enough. And the storage space will last for years under the same use conditions.

Not only does the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 have great storage and solid RAM, it also sports an excellent battery life, amazing performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 CPU powering it, and a comfortable keyboard to boot. And the fact that it comes with its own stylus makes it even more attractive.

It also features great audio, a privacy shutter for the webcam, and an excellent trackpad to complement the keyboard. The only issues are the display not being particularly bright and the tablet mode having minor bugs. But other than that, this is a great 2-in-1 at an amazing price.

