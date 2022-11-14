Massive Black Friday deal slashes the Apple Watch 8 to $349 – the lowest price ever

Walmart has launched its 2nd wave of Black Friday deals for Walmart Plus members, and the retailer is offering a rare discount on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch that's sure to go fast. Starting at 11 am ET, you can get the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen (opens in new tab).



The Apple Watch 8 was just released last month, and today's offer is the first significant Black Friday discount we've spotted. Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch are some of the most popular bargains, and we predict today's offer will likely sell out before too long.

For those on the hunt for Apple's latest wearable, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. You're still getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.

The official Walmart Black Friday deals event kicks off tonight at 7 pm ET, but the retailer is offering early access for its Walmart Plus members starting at 11 am ET. Based on years past, Walmart's most advertised deals, like the Apple Watch, tend to sell out quickly, so if you want to get your hands on this deal, it's worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership (opens in new tab). The service includes other perks, such as free shipping, exclusive discounts, six months of free Spotify Premium, and a Paramount Plus subscription.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

