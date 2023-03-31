Looking for a cheap TV? Get a 50-inch 4K smart TV for just $229 at Amazon

It's a great day to buy a cheap TV at Amazon due to a number of excellent discounts across budget Fire TVs. Right now, prices start at just $129.99.



The best deal is this Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV on sale for just $229.99 (opens in new tab) (was $399.99). That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a mid-size 4K smart TV. You can also get Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV for $799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,049.99) and grab this budget 32-inch HD TV from Insignia for just $129.99 (opens in new tab) (was $199.99).



All of the TV deals from Amazon include the Fire TV operating system, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



You can shop more of Amazon's cheap TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Many of today's bargains include record-low prices that we typically only see during holiday sale events like Amazon Prime Day.

Cheap TV deals at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch TV that's on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've seen. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K resolution, the 32-inch TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and a handy Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): was $399.99 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this is an older model display (released in 2021), the Insignia F30 Series is still a great TV, featuring the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa. This 50-inch model is on sale for just $229.99 today, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.



Get the 55-inch model on sale for $339.99 (was $519.99) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (2021): was $449.99 now $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You're getting all the specs that come with the above Insignia set, like 4K HD resolution and an Alexa voice remote, but the Amazon 4-Series TV includes three HDMI inputs to connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model down to $259.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $799.99. Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa, so instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

See more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can see our roundup of the top OLED TV deals happening right now.



Shop for more bargains with our Easter sales roundup, and look forward to the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.