LG’s C2 OLED is the TV I’d buy on Black Friday – and here’s why

LG’s 65-inch C2 OLED TV has hit a new low price – you can now get it for just $1,697 in this Amazon deal (opens in new tab), and other retailers like Best Buy have it listed at a similar cost. That’s a fantastic deal for a TV of this quality, and one we can easily recommend.

The main reason we can single this out among Black Friday deals is that the LG C2 was the TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice awards . And while it’s not the cheapest set you’ll find among the wide-ranging Black Friday TV deals we’re following, it’s easily one of the best and, personally, the set I’d choose if I were to click that Buy Now button.

What does the LG C2 have to recommend it – beyond our award, that is? It uses the company’s next-gen OLED Evo panel, which delivers higher peak brightness than previous OLED models. That’s something you’ll notice when watching movies with 4K HDR, and the C2 series further uses LG’s latest Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor to enhance HDR picture performance.

The C2 series OLED is also a gaming powerhouse, offering up four HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K 120Hz (with Dolby Vision support), VRR, and AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. I should mention here that, along with being our overall TV of the year, the C2 also snagged our Gaming TV of the year award.

When the C2 series was first released, I had an opportunity to compare a 65-inch model with the company's G2 "gallery" series OLED TV at LG's corporate headquarters in New Jersey. I was amazed at how well the C2 held up next to the company's pricier OLED series, matching it on nearly every picture quality parameter I could think of. It really is that good.

When the C2 series was first released, I had an opportunity to compare a 65-inch model with the company’s G2 “gallery” series OLED TV at LG’s corporate headquarters in New Jersey. I was amazed at how well the C2 held up next to the company’s pricier OLED series, matching it on nearly every picture quality parameter I could think of. It really is that good.

With TVs regularly marching in and out of the door as part of my job as a reviewer, I don’t have any need at the moment to buy a new TV. But if I were to buy a set on Black Friday, the 65-inch LG C2 is the one I’d have my eye on. In fact, I’d be likely to step up to the 77-inch C2, which is also getting a Black Friday discount at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Whichever size LG C2 OLED TV you buy, you really can’t go wrong. And since the company sells C2 models in six screen sizes ranging from 42 up to 83 inches, there’s a C2 to fit nearly any viewing environment. Black Friday deals are here, and they’re great. You know what to do.

