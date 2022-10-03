LG C2 OLED TV falls to its cheapest price yet - plus get a free soundbar

If you've been waiting on an offer for one of the best TVs you can buy today then TechRadar's favourite display – the LG C2 OLED TV – has now fallen to its cheapest price ever. Better still, it also comes with a free LG S65Q soundbar worth almost £400. Simply pop over to Currys where you can get the LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV for £1,299 (was £1,499) (opens in new tab).

It's a terrific deal and £100 less than the previous record low for LG's top-end TV that sports a premium 4K OLED display with rich colours, vivid lighting and 120Hz support for the most responsive gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The fact it includes a pricey soundbar for absolutely nothing as well really sweetens the deal, with its powerful surround sound tech and subwoofer for more powerful bass.

If you'd prefer a larger screen size then a similar offer is available on the 65-inch version at Currys right now which also brings it down to the cheapest ever price. With a £400 saving you can get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for £1,899 (was £2,299.99) (opens in new tab). And the free soundbar is included, too.

Of course, this year's Black Friday deals are on the horizon, so there's a chance for a slightly larger saving in the weeks ahead. However, we don't think prices will fall much further than this and the value of today's deal is considerably bumped up thanks to the inclusion of the free soundbar.

LG C2 OLED TV and free S65Q soundbar

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-inch OLED TV: £1,499 £1,299 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £200 – The latest discount drops the latest 55-inch LG C2 OLED TV down to its lowest price yet. And to sweeten the deal, you also get a free LG S65Q soundbar worth £399. Overall, it's a fantastic offer on the best TV you can buy today based on our testing. We found that the high-tech screen produced superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting across shows and movies. It also offers a smooth gaming experience, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: £2,299 £1,899 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £400 – If you'd prefer a larger screen a £400 discount – plus the free soundbar offer – is also available on the 65-inch LG C2 OLED. Aside from the increased display size, these TVs are near-identical, with the same high-end picture quality, lighting effects and gaming experience. The extra £600 is a considerable upgrade fee, but today's price is also the lowest yet. It's well worth considering if you have the budget and space for this size TV as you'll appreciate all the advanced features on a larger screen.

When you buy one of these LG C2 OLED TV deals from Currys you also get a 5-year guarantee included in the price. Other extras include three months of Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ free for new or returning subscribers.

Why do we rate this TV so highly, anyway? Well, if you check out our LG C2 OLED review you'll see we called it, "a fantastic TV that brilliantly showcases the screen technology’s best attributes". It had a lot to live up to based on the impressiveness of the LG C1 from the previous generation, but it's done enough to reclaim the top spot in our best TV guide.

If it's still a bit too pricey for you, there are more options to check out in our guide to the best TV deals and OLED TV deals available right now from across the net.