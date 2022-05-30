JBL wireless noise cancelling headphones under $50 for Memorial Day? Wow, just wow

Memorial Day happens but once a year and, for outrageous deals across some of our favorite retailers, it hasn't disappointed us. If you're on the hunt for a new set of headphones over this long weekend, then we've got some great news for you.

The JBL Tune 600BTNC on-ear wireless headphones usually retail for $130 but right now, as long as the white colorway suits, they're on offer for just $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab). You read that correctly; buy a pair right now and you'll save a massive $81.

Today's best JBL wireless headphones deal

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones $130 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab) - save $81

Wireless connectivity, noise-cancelling tech, optional wired connection, comfortable cushioned earpads, on-device physical controls, and double-figure battery life make the JBL Tune a great buy for $50. Don't miss this one if you're looking for a cheap (but decent) set of wireless headphones.

Although it's not a model we've had the pleasure of wrapping around our ears, JBL's Tune 600BTNC looks pretty great on paper.

For $50 it's hard to complain about getting double-digit battery life and noise cancellation technology. While we're sure these won't match up with the best from Bose or Sony, for under $100 we think these are shaping up to be a very sensible purchase indeed.

JBL says you'll get enough juice on a full charge for 12 hours of Bluetooth streaming with noise-cancelling deployed, which rises to 22 hours using just Bluetooth. There's also a provided cable that you can use to simply forgo Bluetooth in a bind, in which case you'll get upwards of 30 hours of use.

Our advice? At this price and with JBL's solid track record in Bluetooth audio electronics, which includes producing some of the best wireless headphones we've tested, you can't go wrong.

