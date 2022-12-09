JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale 2022: when it starts and what to expect

Try Amazon Prime now JB Hi-Fi has recently launched its free Perks membership, granting access to member exclusive discounts, early sales notification and a handy $10 welcome voucher. Sign up today to ensure you're Boxing Day prepared with JB this year.

Sign up for JB Hi-Fi Perks now (opens in new tab)

With Christmas less than three weeks away, Boxing Day sales are also on the horizon, bringing with it opportunities to end the year with savings on some of the hottest tech. JB Hi-Fi is one Aussie retailer who loves a sale, and is almost guaranteed to offer stacks of savings on a variety of tech and electronics this year.

With a number of current catalogues leading up to Christmas due to expire on Christmas Eve, it's probably a safe bet that JB Hi-Fi is looking to launch their Boxing Day sale potentially as early as Christmas Day online while opening the doors to the sale the following day.

That's not going to do much good for your Christmas shopping, but it's almost certainly going to help you see off 2022 with a bang. To make sure that becomes the case, TechRadar's Australian team is here to offer a helping hand to make sure you know what to expect and what to look for from this year's JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day sale, as well as keeping you up to date with all the best deals as and when they emerge.

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day Sale 2022: What you need to know

When will JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day sale in 2022 start?

As mentioned above, a little peek at JB Hi-Fi's current Christmas catalogues shows that it’s planning to end those deals on Christmas Eve. This tells us there's an outside chance JB Hi-Fi might launch its Boxing Day sale sometime on Christmas Day, or at the very least we know we can expect the retailer to ring in December 26 with the launch of this sale.

Whatever the case might be, you can be sure we'll keep you up to date right here with all the best opportunities to save at JB Hi-Fi over Boxing Day this year.

When will JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sales end?

JB Hi-Fi might be a little more generous with the length of its Boxing Day sale compared to other retailers, if previous years are any indication, but we don't expect to see them last any longer than beyond New Year's Eve.

Of course, stock can also be an issue with no guarantees, so the sooner you jump on a deal that feels right for you, the more likely you'll manage to walk away happy.

JB Hi-Fi Boxing Day 2022 sales: the deals to expect

We’ve been covering Boxing Day sales in Australia for a while now, so we’ve got a fair understanding of what to expect in terms of deals and products. But we can also look at the much more recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales too in order to get some idea of what to hope for from JB Hi-Fi this year.

So what should we be looking for during JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale in 2022? We've taken a look at some key categories below to break it down.

TV and home entertainment deals

(Image credit: LG)

Call it a hunch, but we're expecting we'll see some brilliant opportunities to save on TVs this year via JB Hi-Fi, with excellent options like the LG CS OLED, Sony A80K and models from Samsung's Q series range likely candidates to land a bargain. During Black Friday we also saw some pretty nice savings on the best-in-class LG C2 OLED, and we're certainly hoping to see a repeat for Boxing Day.

Elsewhere in home entertainment, some of the best soundbars also stand a good chance to be included in the sale. The pricey, but excellent Sonos Arc would be our pick to watch out for, as any discount that one might land could see it easily take the mantle of the best soundbar money can buy.

Game console deals

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For Boxing Day last year, we didn't see the kinds of savings we would have hoped for on any of the top gaming consoles due to stock issues, including the highly sought after Nintendo Switch OLED. Black Friday also didn't necessarily bring the kind of deals on consoles that we'd expected, but there's every chance that won't be the case for Boxing Day as consoles are renowned as being hot ticket items during this period.

Next-gen gaming consoles for both PlayStation and Xbox were also non-factors during last year's Boxing Day sales as stock remained rarely seen only a year after the launch of both. Ahead of the sale this year, however, both the PlayStation 5 (opens in new tab) and Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) have managed to appear with stock. So does this mean we can hope one or both will land a discount? Not likely, but anything's possible.

For Xbox, the digital-only, slightly lower specced Xbox Series S managed to land a AU$100 discount during the recent Black Friday sales, and we can expect to see similar for Boxing Day... if not hope for even better.

Laptop and tablet deals

(Image credit: )

For JB Hi-Fi, we know we can expect savings on laptops and tablets for Boxing Day, with the only questions being around which will receive the biggest discounts. We expect that Apple users and hopefuls alike will be able to look forward to opportunities to save on MacBooks and iPads, but likely shouldn't hope for much better than the standard 10% discount Apple's premium tech tends to max out with.

Elsewhere, we know laptop giants Dell, Lenovo and Razer are more than happy to meet consumers halfway and join JB Hi-Fi in offering bargains, while Samsung tablets are highly likely candidates to be included in JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale as well.

Five items to watch out for during JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale in 2022

With all that JB Hi-Fi tend to have on offer, it's a tough task wading through to pick out just five of the best to keep your eyes on, but we're putting on our big boy shoes and picking out our favourites for you to add to your watchlist.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2022) (opens in new tab) No real surprise here, but the latest generation of Apple's MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop (opens in new tab) you can buy and comes with the price tag to match. So naturally that makes it one of our key picks to watch out for during JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale this year. Sadly, we know by now not to expect much from discounts on Apple products, but at the very least there's reason to hope the latest MacBook Air might manage a 10% saving.

(opens in new tab) LG CS OLED TV (55 to 77-inch) We could have picked LG's C2 OLED (opens in new tab) here, with that one being our pick for the best TV on the market (opens in new tab), but for the sake of value we're hoping for the LG CS to pop up during JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale. Boasting many of the same premium performance specs and overall quality of its elder sibling, the LG CS is built with being a more budget-friendly alternative to the expensive C2 in mind. So if it manages to get a discount bringing that price down even further? That's value.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) More than just the best Google Pixel phone, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones (opens in new tab) period. Already at a price that's much friendlier to budgets than closest competitors in the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is also arguably the most likely of the three to pop up during JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale this year. We saw it during Black Friday, will history repeat itself? We sure hope so.

(opens in new tab) The hottest game releases for 2022 You'll definitely have a chance to save on some of the hottest games in JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale, and we're hoping to see a few in particular. Standouts like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab), God of War: Ragnarök (opens in new tab) and Bayonetta 3 (opens in new tab) were unfortunately too new to receive a discount at the time of Black Friday. But with an extra month of grace time, we're hoping for a different story on Boxing Day.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) One of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) money can buy, the Dyson V15 at full price is more than a little bit intimidating. The quality with Dyson vacuum cleaners is certainly never in question, but they generally all come at eye-watering price points many of us can't even begin to consider. That means we have high hopes of this one snagging a saving during JB Hi-Fi's Boxing Day sale.