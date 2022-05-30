Is Walmart open on Memorial Day 2022? Store hours and the top deals we've found

This year's Memorial Day festivities are in full swing, and not only is mega-retailer Walmart open for business as usual, it's also offering up some of the best seasonal deals as part of its very own Memorial Day sales.

Among these Memorial Day sales are excellent discounts on popular summer products including grills, lawnmowers, pools and outdoor toys, though we're frequently seeing high-ticket items – think TVs, games consoles, home appliances and so on – enjoy price cuts, too.

Below, then, we've rounded up everything you need to know about shopping at Walmart this Memorial Day – from store opening hours to the very best deals we've spotted so far – all in the name of helping you find the perfect saving.

Walmart Memorial Day store hours

Fear not, shoppers: Walmart is open as usual this Memorial Day.

The majority of Walmart stores across the US aren't affected by this year's Memorial Day celebrations and remain open from 6am to 11pm, though it's worth bearing mind that some store-specific services, including pharmacies, may have altered schedules depending on your location.

Some Walmart stores also regularly close at 10pm in certain areas, so that 11pm cut-off time won't apply universally across the country.

Of course, Walmart’s Memorial Day sale can be shopped online, too – you can see all deals at Walmart on Memorial Day in our dedicated sales hub – and these discounts will run until midnight on Monday, May 30.



Best deals in the Walmart Memorial Day sale online

Top other Memorial Day sales to browse

Where can I shop on Memorial Day instead?

Naturally, Walmart isn't the only deliverer of discounts this Memorial Day. The likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot are also offering a range of great deals on a variety of products – whether they be TVs, kitchen appliances or mattresses – and below, we've rounded up our pick of the best.

(opens in new tab) Amazon: TV deals from $99 (opens in new tab)

Amazon is currently offering Memorial Day discounts on a range of TV products from brands including Samsung, LG and TCL. Not only that, Amazon has also discounted several TV accessories including wall mounts and streaming sticks, so now is the perfect time to stock up on some top-notch home entertainment hardware if you've been waiting for prices to drop.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy: up to $500 off major KitchenAid appliances (opens in new tab)

Whether you're keen to replace your microwave, fridge or oven, KitchenAid's home appliance range ranks among the best around. Best Buy is currently offering up to $500 off the list price of several top-draw KitchenAid products, including a $445 discount on the brand's popular freestanding icemaker.

(opens in new tab) Nectar: save up to $599 on premium bedding (opens in new tab)

Premium mattress retailer Nectar is currently offering a Memorial Day bedding deal that's hard to beat. Shoppers can currently pick up any size of the brand's flagship mattress for $100 less than RRP, with $499-worth of accessories – think pillows, sheets and mattress protectors – thrown in for good measure. If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleeping situation, now is a great time to act.

(opens in new tab) Lowes: mega discounts on home appliances (opens in new tab)

Like Best Buy, Lowes is offering a host of great discounts on a range of large home appliances this Memorial Day. Shoppers can save up to $1000, for instance, on select refrigerators from the likes of Samsung and GE, while tumble dryers, washing machines and freezers have enjoyed hefty price cuts, too.

(opens in new tab) Wayfair: save up to 70% on furniture (opens in new tab)

The Wayfair Memorial Day sale delivers year-in, year-out, and the retailer isn't disappointing us this year by offering up to 70% off furniture, plus free two-day shipping. You can save on items for every room in the house right now – including the living room, patio, bathroom, bedroom, office and nursery – though we suggest acting quickly, as these discounts won't last long.

If none of the above floats your boat, we've found more offers to peruse with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) running right now. If you're interested in other bargains, check out the best Memorial Day TV sales (opens in new tab), too – we're seeing large sets fly off the shelves today, so this could be your best chance to grab a bargain.