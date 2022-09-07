iPhone 14 preorders to open on Friday - plus price announced at the Apple Event

iPhone 14 preorders will open on Friday, September 9, according to Apple vice president of iPhone marketing Kaiann Drance. She announced the news this afternoon during the ‘Far Out’ Apple Event in Cupertino, California, as we reported in our iPhone 14 launch live blog.

As well as introducing the new iPhone 14, Apple also announced iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, all of which will be available for preorder on September 9.

iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max will be available to buy from September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus version from October 7.

If you're looking to preorder the latest Apple flagship phone as soon as it’s available, note this date and be ready to commit on Friday. While it's unlikely all models will sell out immediately, it's a good idea to put your order in sooner rather than later.

For more detailed guidance on what to expect this Friday, head to our main iPhone 14 preorders page, which summarizes our expectations and advice for bagging a new iPhone, and our iPhone 14 deals predictions page.

iPhone 14 preorders officially open on Friday

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus preorders will open this Friday, September 9, and will be available to buy respectively on September 16 and October 7. Here are the exact times at which preorders will open:

PST - 5 AM

- 5 AM MDT - 6 AM

- 6 AM CDT - 7 AM

7 AM EDT - 8 AM

- 8 AM BST - 1PM

You can pre-order your iPhone 14 directly at Apple (opens in new tab), as well as Verizon, AT&T, and other leading carriers in the US.

In the UK, Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, and Currys are all likely to be opening preorders at the same time as Apple.

How much will the iPhone 14 cost to pre-order?

The rumours and leaks regarding a price hike on the new iPhone 14 series - due to the current global economic pressure, the pandemic and soaring energy costs -weren't completely unfounded after all, but the base iPhone 14 preorder price will nonetheless start at the same price as iPhone 13: $799 / £779.

Here's a summary of how much the iPhone 14 will cost to pre-order:

iPhone 14 - $799 / £849

- $799 / £849 iPhone 14 Plus - $899 / £949

- $899 / £949 iPhone 14 Pro - $999 / £1099

- $999 / £1099 iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1099 / £1199

What's new about iPhone 14?

Apple is very much doing its usual iterative upgrade with the standard iPhone 14 and new 14 Plus model - with essentially the same display, chip, and overall design.

Where they've focused on this year is on the camera system, which includes new sensors, wider apertures, and even more computational wizardry. If Apple's marketing blurb is to be believed, you'll get up to 2.5 times the low-light performance versus the old camera.

The biggest upgrades this year are reserved for the two Pro models, which receive the latest Apple A16 Bionic chip and a rather innovative software cum hardware compromise for the front camera housing - called the 'Dynamic Island'. This is essentially a much slimmed-down notch that now includes widget and notification support.

The Pro models also feature a number of camera upgrades, including a 48MP main camera with a 'Quad Pixel' sensor. Again, it's bigger, has tweaked focal lengths for better usability, and should provide an increase in low-light performance.

All devices in the new iPhone 14 range include support for satellite SOS calling, which looks to offer quick and emergency support. Note, Apple has stated that this will be included for free for the first two years of service but will cost a subscription afterward.

Should I upgrade to iPhone 14?

As it is often the case when a new, upgraded device launches, buying the latest device is probably your best guess in the long run.

While the iPhone 13, Pro and Pro Max will see some kind of discounts, these won't be as significant as one might hope - Apple isn't well know for being particularly charitable with their discounts, let's just say that. And it probably won't make up for the upgrades and longer-lasting value that the new iPhone 14 will give you.

That being said, if you aren't bother with having all the latest upgrades or re-selling your phone a couple of years down the line, then you will definitely find some really good iPhone 13 deals now that iPhone 14 has been launched.

What iPhone 14 model should I go for?

While it's difficult to give a definite answer without having had any hands-on time with the devices, this year more than ever it seems that the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max are the devices to go for if you are looking to for an upgrade on last year's device.

The Pro range seem to be the ones carrying the most upgrades compared to its 2021 predecessors - including a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 48MP main camera, capable of 8K video recording, and the upgraded A16 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have still seen improvements particularly significant particularly to the camera, which includes a new stabilization mode for in-movement film making, battery and the interesting addition of support for satellite SOS calling.

However, if you are still not convinced on spending all that money then it might be worth considering an iPhone 13, 13 Pro Max as it may come with similar features as the base iPhone 14, but at a lower price.