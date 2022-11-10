Hurry: this huge Black Friday Dyson vacuum deal ends on Saturday

With Black Friday deals arriving early with brands and retailers this year, we are already spoilt for choice for enticing offers on some of the best vacuum cleaners there are - including Dyson.

This iconic brand was one of the first to release a sweep of early Black Friday vacuum deals, with substantial savings of up to $150. Whereas the discount on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is $100 when bought direct (opens in new tab), you can also claim some free tools worth $70 when you add them to your basket. This betters any other deal you may see on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim with retails, and by shopping direct, you are liaising directly with the manufacturer with no middle. A plus side of this is that you (also) get free shipping and a 2-year warranty - no negatives.

Dyson has been engineering cordless vacuum cleaners in the UK for decades. For almost 20 years, Dyson has been studying real dust, and, more recently, their 2022 Global Dust Study (opens in new tab) revealed that '44% of people were only motivated to clean when their home was dusty, or there was visible dust and dirt on the floor'. In light of all this, the Dyson V12 Detect was launched earlier this year (2022). It's capable of revealing the hidden dust in your home and detecting, removing, sizing, and counting microscopic dust for scientific proof of a deep clean. In our review, we felt that it comes with all the best features of the V15 without costing as much.

It's in the mid-price range of cordless vacuum cleaners from Dyson, which, although is still expensive compared to other brands, relatively speaking, isn't so bad when compared to the other Dyson vacuum cleaners. We're excited about this deal because you'll be saving $170 off the latest vacuum cleaner from an innovative brand - it's a deal we weren't expecting to see either. We know that the sale ends on 12 November, but we don't know how much stock is left - don't let it be you who misses out.



Black Friday Dyson vacuum cleaner deal

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Wow. A saving of $100 off one of Dyson's latest vacuum cleaners is pretty awesome. It was launched earlier this year and, as we discovered in our review (opens in new tab), we found that it comes with some of the best features of the V15, although the dustbin is much smaller. Shop this deal and you'll also get free tools worth up to $70 with auto-registration.

