Huge Galaxy S22 Ultra deal: get $1,000 off and a free Galaxy Watch for Memorial Day

Samsung has launched an amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deal in its Memorial Day sale - one that doesn't just get you up to $1,000 off with a trade (opens in new tab), but comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4 too.

With the maximum discount, you're looking at spending just $199 for the phone, plus you get a freebie worth $249 by itself. So given that these Galaxy S22 Ultra deals apply to both carrier and unlocked devices, we'd confidently say this is one of the best promotions we've ever seen on this device.

It's worth noting that this particular deal is a Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) special from the retailer, so you've got about three days (as of writing) to snatch it up. After this time, it's likely some sort of trade-in rebate will still apply, but probably at a lesser rate - and with no free gift either.

With a drop-dead gorgeous design, display, and quite-frankly incredible camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) holds the current top spot in our best phone (opens in new tab) guide. It's on the pricey side, but it's absolutely worth every penny if you're looking for a premium smartphone experience. Bagging this one for just $199 (via the trade-in offer above) is a ridiculous deal, and one that's been well worth the wait if you didn't pick this device up at launch back in February.

Outside the US? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals in your region just below.

Huge Memorial Day Galaxy S22 Ultra deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: free Galaxy Watch 4 + up to $1,000 off with a trade at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's most recent Galaxy S22 Ultra deal might just be its best ever if you're looking to trade an old device. Right now, its maximum rebate of up to $1,000 is one of the highest we've ever seen and it applies to both unlocked and carrier devices. To sweeten the deal further, the retailer is also throwing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 on top - which is valued at $249 currently

