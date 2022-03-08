Huge Apple sale: epic deals on AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks and more

The highly anticipated Apple March event kicks off today, which means it's an excellent opportunity to score deals on older Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads, and more. We've sorted through Amazon's site to bring you the best Apple deals happening right now.



Our favorite bargains include the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349 (was $399), the AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (was $249), and a $150 discount on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1.



If you're looking for iPad deals in today's Apple sale, you can score a rare $20 discount on the latest 10.2-inch iPad and snag the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $459 (was $499) - the cheapest price we've ever seen.



See more of today's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart and checking out now before it's too late.

Huge Apple sale: today's best deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - If you're looking to score cheap AirPods in today's Apple sales, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $109 - which is just $20 more than the record-low price. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods come with a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99. Apple's AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. While we've seen the AirPods drop to $159 before, this is the best deal you can find right now.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $249 at Amazon

Save $30 - Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch SE that's on sale for just $249 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $30 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Today's offer applies to the Black, Blue, and Starlight sport bands, and all models are currently in stock and ready to ship.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favorite Apple deal from today's sale is the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Series 7 has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal applies to the Black, Blue, and Green sports band.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $309 at Amazon

Save $30 - We've spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad in stock and on sale for $309 at Amazon. That's a $20 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 64GB model in Space Grey and has a ship date of March 27 - April 2.

Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $459 at Amazon

Save $40 – If you want to pick up the latest iPad mini, Amazon has the 64GB 8-inch tablet on sale for a record-low price of $459. Today's deal only applies to the Pink and Purple iPad colors.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon's Apple sale has the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for $539 - just $40 more than the all-time low price. The 2020 iPad packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB): $899 $779.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - A fantastic deal - Amazon has Apple's Mac Mini M1 on sale for $779.99. That's the best price you can find for the powerful compact computer that packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and Apple's latest M1 processor.

Apple MacBook Air M1, 512GB (2020): $1,249 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you're looking for a MacBook deal in today's Apple sales, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $1,149. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro M1, 512GB (2020): $1,499 $1,349 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon also has Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,349, thanks to today's $150 discount. The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an impressive 20-hours of battery life.

