HP 4th of July sale: save up to 70% off laptops, PCs, monitors and more

It may still be a week away until the day itself but the HP 4th of July sale is now underway with discounts of up to 70% available across laptops, PCs, monitors, peripherals and more.

The definite highlight of all the deals available is the massive $400 saving on this HP Pavilion 15t (opens in new tab). It's a great buy for anyone who needs an all-around laptop at a terrific price. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD it offers excellent performance for all your everyday computing tasks, as well as work, media streaming and video calls. In fact, it's so good it currently claims the top spot on our list of the week's best laptop deals.

We've got a few more alternatives right here as well for those with more to spend or if you're after a more budget option. Do stick with TechRadar in the days ahead for all the best 4th of July sales as they go live, as well as the mountain of offers set to arrive over Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13.

Best deals in the HP 4th of July sale

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15t: $899.99 $499.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $400 – Here's the best laptop deal in the HP 4th of July sale. It contains an excellent set of components for the price that ensure it can serve as your all-purpose laptop. It also boasts a slick and slim design, with thin bezels on its 15.6-inch IPS display to give you a better viewing experience. All for $500? Right now, that can't be beaten.

(opens in new tab) HP 14a Chromebook: $379.99 $249.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $130 – The HP 14a Chromebook is an excellent budget-friendly option after the latest $130 discount. It's definitely a more basic machine for light use and straightforward work jobs, but it still boasts 8GB of RAM to ensure the hit to performance isn't too significant. You also get a large 14-inch full HD touchscreen display plus 64GB of fast storage. That's limited, but still enough for all your key files and applications. With a 10-hour battery life, too, it's a good option for school or if you're always on the move.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15t: $799.99 $629.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $170 – Need more of a performance boost? You can grab this upgraded HP Pavilion 15t instead. It's full of premium components, including a high-end AMD Ryzen 7 processor and a massive 16GB of RAM. Both of these ensure speedy performance no matter what you need to do on the laptop (outside of gaming). There's also a large 512GB SSD, which is loads of additional storage. Have around $600 to spend and don't want to compromise in any areas? Bag this excellent value laptop deal.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy Spectre x360: $1,159.99 $849.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $310 – Here's our favorite 2-in-1 laptop in the HP 4th of July sales thanks to the huge discount on such a high-end machine. This device gives you the flexbility of a tablet with it's 15.6-inch touchscreen but doesn't compromise on performance. There's a powerful Intel i7 processor, a massive 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure it will keep up with all demanding tasks.

There are some good options for all budgets and requirements, especially the discounted Chromebook if you're looking to get ahead of the upcoming back to school sales. If you're looking for more of those cheaper options, we've got a hub with all the latest Chromebook deals available today too.