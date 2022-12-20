Have a very streamy Christmas with Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, and Showtime deals

Sometimes the best gifts to receive at Christmas are those miscellaneous items or products you don't really fancy paying for yourself. In other words, subscriptions. And what's more exciting than a subscription to one of the many popular streaming services out there?

Bursting at the virtual seams with award-winning, gritty TV shows and movies, the likes of Paramount Plus and Showtime are here to keep you entertained throughout the cooler months.

From the new Disney Plus bundle plans starting from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab) to a 50% saving on Paramount Plus annual subscriptions (opens in new tab) when using the code WINTER50, there are also a handful of other great offers including bagging an HBO Max free trial, and accessing Showtime hits like Yellowjackets and The First Lady for a tempting rate.

With the latest Disney Plus price increase and some hangovers from Black Friday still lingering, we're delivering a round-up of some of the best streaming deals currently available that'll secure you a cheaper subscription. And, more importantly, will keep your chosen recipient entertained through the next few months and even year.

Last-minute streaming deals for Christmas:

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: 50% off your first year w code WINTER50 (opens in new tab)

Prepay for Paramount Plus for 12 months and shell out just half the Paramount Plus price (opens in new tab) in your first year. Available on both its Essential and Premium plan, pay $24.99 (down from $49.99) for its Essential plan with limited ads, or $49.99 (down from $99.99) for Premium, where you can enjoy an ad-free experience and download shows to watch offline. Expires January 2

(opens in new tab) Showtime: Pay $3.99 a month for your first 6 months (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on your Showtime subscription for the first six months in this streaming deal turned last-minute Christmas gift. After your 30-day free trial, pay just $3.99 a month and stream hit shows like Billions, Dexter: New Blood, and The First Lady. Thereafter, the monthly rate will return to $6.99 a month. Expires January 3

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus & Showtime bundle: $5 a month for 12 (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, if you want to subscribe to both Paramount Plus and Showtime, you can bundle the two together and secure for just $5 a month total when you prepay for your first year. That's after a very generous 7-day free trial. Usually $119.99 a year, you'll pay just $59.99 upfront.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu from $12.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The Disney Plus bundle now offers more choice depending on what you do and don't want out of your streaming subscription. Starting from $9.99 a month for just Disney Plus and Hulu, you can get the Disney Plus Bundle Trio for $12.99 a month with ads, throwing in ESPN Plus, too. Or forego commercials and pay $19.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: get a 7-day free trial as a Hulu Add-On (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately there hasn't been free trial since December 2020. However, there is one way you can still get week-long trial period. And that's by selecting it as an Add-On to your Hulu subscription. Sign up to Hulu, head to Account and Manage Add-Ons to get it.

Is it worth signing up to streaming services right now?

The short answer is: absolutely. However, it's fair to say as money gets more tight, you may be more indecisive about which way to go. Savvy subscribers will likely leap from one platform to another, cancelling as they go rather than drowning in fees for various different streaming services. And we certainly endorse that approach.

Rinse through one library of content and move onto the next. You'll likely be a more conscious binge watcher in the process, working through your Watch List and ensuring you tick off those talked-about titles before they become old news.

It's worth noting, too, that these current streaming deals make subscriptions that bit more affordable in what are trying times for many people's personal finances. Lock in a discounted monthly rate for your first few months - in the case of Paramount Plus for a whole year.

On a surface, it also goes without saying this time of year is ideal for staying in and sticking something on the TV. Ensure you're entertained with a wealth of great on-demand content for all tastes and interests. And give a great gift to a loved one, of course.