Grab these tasty Instant Pot Duo deals in Amazon's 4th of July sales

If you're in the market for a pressure cooker that can create a wide variety of hassle-free meals, the 4th of July sales have just served up a pair of fine deals on two of the best Instant Pots you can buy.

Amazon now has the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 on sale for only $74.95 (was $99.99 recently) (opens in new tab), a price the retailer has only briefly bettered once this year. If you need even more versatility, then Amazon also has the Instant Pot Duo 11-in-1 down to only $149.95 (was $199.99 recently) (opens in new tab).

The benefits of Instant Pot's pressure cookers are many, including big reductions to your cooking times and the ability to quickly create a wide variety of meals. Whether you're rustling up rice, soup, stews, meat or even home-made yoghurt, there'll be a setting for it on these Instant Pots.

A word of warning, though: the Prime Day deals are kicking off soon, on 12-13 July, and it's possible that we'll see Instant Pot cookers fall to even lower prices during that period. If you can wait, then it might be wise to see what happens during Amazon's big sales event, but if you urgently need some Instant Pot help in the kitchen then these are still good deals that may not be bettered.

Today's best Instant pot deals

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker: $99.99 $74.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 5.7-liter pressure cooker can cook a huge variety of meals and is dishwasher-safe, making clean-up an equally speedy process. It comes with 13 customizable programs, including a yoghurt-making setting.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker: $199.99 84.99 $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ideal for larger families, this pressure cooker can slow-cook, steam, sauté and also air-fry meals, making it a super-versatile Instant Pot. It creates meals for up to eight people, and has only dipped below this price once this year.

Instant Pots have deservedly secured cult status in the US and Canada – and while they've been on the market for a few years now, these two classic models remain great buys at these prices.

In our Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 review, we said that it was "incredibly easy to use, even a reluctant home cook will be able to work their way around the extensive cooking programs".

Referring to the regulated temperatures you get at each step, we said that "this is where you’ll see the real 'set it and forget it' benefit of multi-cookers", with our review adding that "there is virtually no noise or leaking steam, leaving you to finish off the rest of your cooking while it does the hard work for you."

While the 7-in-1 model is Amazon's best-seller, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1's ability to air-fry could give it the edge for those looking to fry their meals without all those unhealthy oils.