Google Pixel Watch preorders - where to buy the brand-new smartwatch now

Google Pixel Watch preorders are now live following the announcement of the brand-new smartwatch at the latest Google Pixel event. Here's where you can buy yours today ahead of the device's release on October 13, with prices starting at $349.99 / £339 / AU$549.

The Google Pixel Watch is designed to deliver all the assistance features from Google and the health monitoring from Fitbit - all on a device with all-day battery life. Put simply, you get useful apps such as Google Maps, Wallet, Gmail, Voice Assistant and YouTube Music all natively on the smartwatch. Then, as the first WearOS device with Fitbit, it has all the fitness and activity tracking features you'd expect from a smartwatch. These include regular and accurate heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and emergency SOS feature.

Of course, the Google Pixel Watch works seamlessly with other Pixel devices, including phones and earbuds. It's also touted as an ideal companion to the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You can check out all currently available Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorders, too, some of which also include the Google Pixel Watch for free.

If you just want the smartwatch, though, here are all Google Pixel Watch preorders open now. Note: no matter where you buy you get six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

Google Pixel Watch preorders - live now

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: preorders live at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Preorders for the Google Pixel Watch are now open at Amazon in various regions with delivery expected on October 13. You can choose between the WiFi/Bluetooth version for $349.99 / £339 / AU$549 or the LTE/Cellular edition for $399.99 / £379 / AU$649. A selection of color options is also available.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: preorders live now at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Understandably, the official Google Store was the first retailer to offer preorders for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch in the US, UK and Australia. Four color options are available, as well as WiFi and Cellular options.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: preorder from $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has also opened preorders for the Google Pixel Watch. It has exactly the same selection as other retailers, including both the Wifi and Cellular versions in three different colors.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: preorder from $349.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is now also in on the Google Pixel Watch preorder action. Much like everywhere else in the US, you can get the new smartwatch for $349.99 and choose between four different band colors. We've only seen the standard Wi-Fi version right now, though.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: preorders open at Currys (opens in new tab)

UK tech retailer Currys has just opened preorders for the Google Pixel Watch with prices starting at £339. As an added bonus for buying the smartwatch from Currys, you get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus for free.

We'll continue adding more retailers as soon as we spot Google Pixel Watch preorders open at other stores. If you're not ready to hit the buy button just yet, keep an eye out for our early impression of the new device soon and whether there's a chance it'll make its way onto our best smartwatch list.