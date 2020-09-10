The best Google Pixel 4A for September 2020: save $50 on a brand new phone

Want an affordable phone that's got that big-name recognition and a great camera? With this week's Google Pixel 4a deals you'll not only have a great new option - not even a month old in fact, but also look to potentially save some cash to boot.

With an introductory price of $349 / £349 / AU$599, the Google Pixel 4a comes at an even lower price than last year's Pixel 3a - great news for budget Android aficionados. While it's entering a competitive sphere, not least because of Apple's latest budget phone - the iPhone SE, so far it's looking like an exceptionally compelling alternative for those who want that big brand recognition, but with an Android flavor.

Currently, the Google Pixel 4a comes in just one color - the aptly named 'Just Black', and features 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and 5.8-inch OLED display. Its camera setup might seem a little basic, with a single 12.2 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, but thanks to Google's industry-leading software you can be sure this mid-range phone snaps pics with the best of them.

Now we've given you a little taste of what to expect with Google's latest device, down below you'd find this week's best Google Pixel 4a deals.

Google Pixel 4A deals

Google Pixel 4a: $15.83 $10/month at Verizon

Verizon's introductory Google Pixel will slash your monthly bill by $5 currently - which means you're looking to pay just $240 in total over the duration of your 24-month contract. The catch? You'll have to pick up a new device with an unlimited plan, which can be fairly costly at Verizon overall. Still, if you're looking for an inexpensive phone to pair some of the best unlimited data plans on the market, Verizon is your top choice.

Google Pixel 4a: $100 prepaid Mastercard and free case when you switch at Visible

If Verizon's too expensive for your tastes, consider Visible, it's subsidiary prepaid carrier who is also stocking the Pixel 4a. While Visible isn't discounting the phone itself right now, it is throwing in a free case and $100 prepaid Mastercard with every purchase if you're switching. Considering Visible operates a completely unlimited data plan for just $40 a month, this one's actually a great option if you're looking to save on your phone bill in its entirety.

Google Pixel 4a: $349 $299 unlocked at Best Buy

Best Buy holds a prime position when it comes to savings on an unlocked Google Pixel 4a currently. While you'll have to activate your device immediately upon receiving, if you do they'll give you an immediate $50 rebate on your phone bill. True, it's not a huge saving here, but considering the Google Pixel 4a was pretty good value already, it's still a great buy.

Google Pixel 4a deals: what you need to know

Google Pixel 4a (Image credit: Google) OS: Android 10 | Screen size: 5.81-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Memory: 6GB Ram | Weight: 143g |Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3140mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP| Front camera: 8MP

The Google Pixel 4a is the tech giants' latest stab at an affordable, yet feature-packed smartphone that's squarely aimed at the mid-range market. For a reasonable sum you're getting a nice, one-hand friendly chassis, bright 5.81-inch OLED screen, and some fairly fast components - albeit nothing mind-blowing.

Unlike its bigger sibling, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, it's rocking a single-rear 12.2mp camera instead of the double array. While that might seem like a shortcoming, it's actually not - there's plenty of Google software magic under the hood that enables this seemingly old-school setup to still snap some awesome pics.

Being from Google themselves, you can also expect to forgo all the usual proprietary bloatware that you'll normally see with third party non-apple manufacturers. Subsequently, it's stripped-down, runs along at a fairly briskly pace - and does away with all the added bells and whistles that often don't add much to the user experience.

Should you buy it though? Competition is indeed especially stiff at this price point, not least because of the excellent OnePlus Nord and 2020 iPhone SE already offering extremely good (and affordable) options. Whereas the Pixel 4a doesn't quite boast the same powerful components as it's main rivals, where it does stand out is its extremely intuitive camera software - which enables some really great fuss-free snaps for the price. It's also the top budget choice for those who are already invested and familiar with the fairly ubiquitous Google eco-system, since, as you'd expect the Pixel 4a is especially set for use with Google assistant.

Read our full Google Pixel 4a review