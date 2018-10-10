Google Pixel 3 pre-order prices and plans in Australia: What should you pay?

After all the leaks spoiling the surprise, Google’s 2018 flagship handsets have finally been announced at the Made By Google event in New York. And it looks like those leaks had it all spot-on; the smaller Google Pixel 3 looks pretty much like it predecessor, bezel and all. (The Google Pixel 3 XL , on the other hand, has changed a little more – in particular by gaining a notch.)

However, Google has added more pixels to the 2018 flagship, making the OLED screen half an inch bigger than the 2017-model Pixel 2 (for a total size of 5.5-inches) that combines with a higher FHD+ resolution and a taller 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset with 4GB of RAM, the new 2018 equivalent for the Snapdragon 835 that was used in the Pixel 2.

Then there’s the camera. The Pixel 3 has a dual-lens front-facing camera with 8MP each. But one is equipped with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, while the other is an f/1.8 telephoto lens – which should make for some particularly great selfies.

So, if you're keen on grabbing the new Pixel 3, TechRadar’s Australian team is here to lend a hand when it comes to finding the best price for the new Google handset. We're on a constant lookout for all the best mobile deals in the country, so you’re in the right place if you’re after an educated option on what you should pay for the Google Pixel 3 on contract and SIM-free.

When can I buy the Google Pixel 3?

For the last few years, Google has follows hot on the heels of Apple’s annual iPhone launch, bringing us the new Pixel phones just weeks later. This year has been no different, with the Google Pixel 3 having being announced in the wee hours of October 10 (Australian time), and it's already available for pre-order on Google’s own storefront . The handset will be available on retailer's shelves for outright purchase starting November 1.

The Google Pixel 3 is also available to pre-order from all three of Australia’s big telcos – Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – and can also be snagged from major retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

How much does the Google Pixel 3 cost?

Given the cost of the latest Apple flagships, many people may breathe a sigh of relief to know that the Pixel 3 is cheaper than the iPhone XS , coming in at the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S9 .

The price of the Google Pixel 3 starts at $1,199 for 64GB of storage, while the 128GB version will set you back $1,349.

Google Pixel 3 plans

Even though the Google Pixel 3 is cheaper than getting the latest iOS handset, obviously not everyone can drop a bundle on a new outright smartphone. Where Google picked Telstra as an exclusive partner in Australia for the previous generation of Pixel phones, that partnership seems to have run its course.

The 2018 Google handsets – in all three colour variants – are available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, giving customers more options.

With pre-orders on the Telstra network, the telco giant is throwing in a bonus Google Home Mini smart speaker (valued at $79) for free. Telstra plans begin at $84 a month for 24 months on a lease, and top out $199 a month on a 24-month purchase plan. For more information on pre-order plans with Telstra, head to the official website .

Optus has plans starting at $58 a month over a 24-month lease plan, and go up to $125 a month for a 24-month plan if you’d like to own the phone at the end of the contract.

Vodafone is yet to announce plans for the Pixel 3, but bookmark this page and we’ll bring you details on all the best options once we know more.