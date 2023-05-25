Good luck beating this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV deal in the Memorial Day sales

Even though we’re just a matter of days from the proper kick-off of this year’s Memorial Day sales event, we’ve already spotted a TV deal that will be tough to beat over the holiday weekend. It’s this Samsung 65-inch Q80B QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,299.99).

The Samsung Q80B is excellent value for money if you want a solid and powerful big-screen display for everyday viewing and high-performance gaming on current-generation consoles.

Picture quality is especially good in well-lit rooms thanks to the screen’s high brightness and superior contrast, while the inclusion of multiple HDMI 2.1 ports means you can play supported games on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 4K at a smooth 120fps.

If you’ve got a budget of around $1,000 and are looking for a solid all-rounder in the Memorial Day TV sales, then this deal on the Samsung Q80B should definitely be top of your list today.

The Samsung Q80B excels for watching TV and movies with excellent picture quality, high brightness and exceptional contrast. Gamers will appreciate the HDMI 2.1 features, too, for a responsive experience on current-gen consoles. Samsung's speedy Tizen OS also gives you quick and easy access to all the major streaming apps.

In our Samsung Q80B review, we said that the mid-range QLED TV is a bright and vibrant display that’s great as an all-around TV for general viewing. It also has modern features that make it a good buy for gamers, too.

Colors and images are vivid and detailed thanks to the Quantum Dot LED panel and full array backlight, though dedicated cinephiles will probably prefer an OLED set that comes with Dolby Vision HDR for deeper blacks. All things considered, image clarity is high overall.

Most surprisingly, though, is the TV’s excellent sound performance. Modern TVs usually skimp in this area and require you to buy a soundbar in order to get satisfying audio.

That’s not the case with the Samsung Q80B, which uses Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos technology to deliver a rich, wide and coherent soundstage. You might want to upgrade to a dedicated soundbar eventually anyway, but it’s definitely not a necessary purchase.

