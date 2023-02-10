You can get a great gaming laptop for under $900 with this Best Buy deal

It's hard to find a good budget gaming laptop, especially one with great specs that will last you for years – and it'll be even harder once the 4000-series and Zen 4 GPU laptops make their debut later this year. But right now, Best Buy has an amazing deal on a solid HP gaming laptop.

The HP Victus 15 is highly ranked by us, even making our best budget gaming laptops list, which is well deserved, especially for its price. And now it's down to just $849.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy – that's a discount of $250 on the MSRP of $1,099.99.

HP is known as a high-quality brand, and if you need a solid gaming laptop that has good specs all around you could do a lot worse than taking advantage of this deal.

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop deal

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The HP Victus 15 is a solid budget gaming laptop that sports a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3050 Ti GPU,

16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. This is a gaming laptop that will last you for years, and while it's not particularly pretty and weighs a chunky five pounds, at this price it's a great buy.

It is a heavy laptop, weighing in at five pounds, so it's not the easiest to take with your, and it's not the prettiest machine out there either, but as a reliable machine for gaming at home it's a solid option at this price.

