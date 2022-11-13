Get three months free at Mint Mobile with this early Black Friday deal

By Alex Whitelock
published

A cheap intro to one of the best prepaid plans out there

Thinking about switching up that expensive big carrier plan this Black Friday? The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is currently offering an early Black Friday deal that's giving new customers three months free (opens in new tab) when they purchase an intro plan.

While you have to pay a little upfront here, this Black Friday promo essentially bags you six months of data for the price of three with one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now. Considering Mint's plans are already competitively priced, this is a great option if you're looking to save some cash while cutting out those lengthy plan terms at the major carriers.

For those unfamiliar, Mint Mobile is a carrier that operates a kind of 'buy-in-bulk' pricing system. As with most prepaid options, you'll pay for your data upfront but commit to a plan anywhere between three to twelve months in duration, with the longer plans averaging out to lower prices in the long run. The catch here is you'll have to spend a little more upfront to secure those super-low monthly rates.

Put simply, Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that rewards those who plan ahead. If you don't mind sticking around for a year or more, then you'll find there are a lot of benefits to going with Mint - not least the extremely well-priced plans for anywhere between $15 to $30 per month on the cheapest rate.

Mint Mobile Black Friday deal

New Mint customers: get three months for free (opens in new tab)
Mint Mobile's wishing everyone a very happy Black Friday with one of its best promotions all year. Right now new customers can score a whole three months of service for free when they sign up to any three-month plan. That includes everything from the humble 4GB monthly plan to the unlimited plan - all are eligible with three months of free service here. 

If you'd like to know more about Mint Mobile, head on over to our Mint Mobile 101 guide, where you'll find everything you need to know. Alternatively, check out our guide to the best cheap cell phone plans for some great rival options from other prepaid and smaller carriers.

