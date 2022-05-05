Get the new iPhone SE 2022 for free at Verizon today with no trade in needed

For the first time ever, customers at Verizon can now score the latest Apple iPhone SE 2022 for free at Verizon this week with a new line on an unlimited data plan.

Not only is this the first big Verizon deal on this device, but no trade-ins are needed to be eligible for a free device here - simply a new line on a 5G data plan.

Verizon deals on the new iPhone SE 2022 have been quite rare up until this point, with the only exception being a short buy-one-get-one-free promotion early last month. Today's promotion is way stronger and much better value for most single-line users on the network, as you don't even need to purchase an initial device to get a freebie here.

Does this latest promo make the new SE the best budget iPhone deal at Verizon? Right now, it's hard to argue otherwise. While we've seen the iPhone 12 available for free under the same terms and the iPhone 13 for just $10 per month recently at Verizon, discounts on both these devices are now locked behind a trade in. So, if you're looking for a free iPhone without the need for a pesky trade in, the new iPhone SE 2022 is easily your best bet.

New Apple iPhone SE 2022 deal at Verizon

Verizon's latest iPhone SE 2022 deal is its best yet since you don't even need a trade in an old device to score this great new budget iPhone for free. Simply pick one up with a new line on an eligible 5G unlimited data plan and big red will let you have it on the house.

Is the iPhone SE 2022 worth it?

The latest iPhone SE 2022 is a powerful if somewhat retro-looking budget device from Apple that slots neatly into a price point just shy of $500. It's a great choice if you're looking for a fully-featured phone without breaking the bank - if you don't mind its slightly old-school aesthetic, that is.

The device's main selling point is its Bionic A15 chip - which is the same processor that's featured on the iPhone 13. It's also rocking iOS 15 right out the box, so it's up to date and ready with the latest apps. Of course, being based on the original iPhone 8 design means you're getting a much smaller 4.7-inch display, and the cameras are also nowhere near as advanced.

If you're after a palm-friendly device, then the iPhone SE 2022 is a great choice. If you'd prefer a bigger screen or a more modern design, consider both the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 12, both of which offer a slicker experience overall.

Not interested in this Verizon deal? Check out what other carriers are offering over at our main Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals page.