Get the Dell XPS 13 for a fantastic low price in the last-minute Cyber Week deals

It's easy to get lost in the chaos of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. With so many offers available at once it can be hard to see the truly good deals from all the rubbish. However, Dell has continued its sale into Cyber Week - and we've picked out this terrific offer on the Dell XPS 13 that's still available today.

You can now get a Dell XPS 13 for $749.99 (was $999) (opens in new tab) - that's a saving of $250 off the usual price and gets you a high-performance laptop with a slick 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

It's best suited as a more portable device for demanding work and is easily capable of multitasking with that spec. Plus, it's the lowest price we've seen for months, making it one of the best laptop deals still available right now.

Not in the US?

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $749 at Dell

Dell still has this year's best deal on the XPS 13 in its extended Cyber Monday sale. This laptop is regularly featured in our list of the best laptops you can buy - and this one is a particularly versatile machine. It features a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Basically, it's everything you could want from a high-performance compact laptop for work, school or just general use - and this is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,149 now $949 at Dell

For $200 more you can instead get this version of the Dell XPS 13 that comes with double the amount of RAM - 16GB. It's a somewhat pricey but worthwhile upgrade if your computing needs are more demanding (such as video and photo editing) or you like to do a lot of multitasking. If that's you, we think you'll definitely appreciate the performance boost.

Why should snap up this limited-time offer while you can? Well, the XPS 13 has featured high on our list of best laptops for many years in a row. What impressed our reviewers most is its elegant design, impressive performance and excellent battery life.

With this year's Cyber Monday deals now coming to an end, definitely do not pass up on this opportunity to buy if you've had your eye on a slim high-performance laptop, or the XPS 13 in particular. For those looking for alternatives, or on a smaller budget, do check out many more of today's best laptop deals just below.