Get a massive $489 price cut on a Dell XPS 13 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for a premium ultrabook? Check out this Core i7 Dell XPS 13 on sale for $930.99 (was $1,419) (opens in new tab) at the official Dell site - it's easily one of the best deals we've found on a machine of this type in the run up to this year's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).

It's an older model now (and on clearance), but an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD ensure you get some great specs for the money. If you're looking for sheer bang for the buck, a whopping $489 price cut seriously blows the latest 2022 models out the water in terms of value for money.

The combination of a speedy processor and decent display make the Dell XPS 13 a great buy for both casual and work use. It's been a common fixture over at our best laptops buyer's guide and it's always been a superb ultrabook for anyone who needs a quality Windows machine. While a bit overkill for simply checking emails, this particular spec is a great option if you're looking for something that can breeze through multiple Chrome tabs or intensive applications every day.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,419.99 $930.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $489 - A huge price cut makes this Dell XPS 13 one of the best pre-Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far. With an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this upgraded machine is perfect if you need something with a nice balance of power and portability. For both work and casual use, this XPS 13 is going to be a great daily driver for a good few years down the line.

Should I wait until Prime Day?

Good question. For anyone who doesn't know, Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest retail events of the year for tech lovers and it's just around the corner now - two weeks in fact.

In our view, even though it's never a bad idea to wait for Prime Day laptop deals (opens in new tab), we'd say this XPS 13 deal is still worth picking up early if you're interested. Firstly, it's a clearance deal and therefore likely to be available for a limited-time only. Secondly, we'd never seen a machine with an 11th gen Core i7 spec like this drop below $900 before, even over Black Friday. While there's still a possibility for further price drops, we'd say it's unlikely we'll see anything dramatically better.

