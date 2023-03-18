Forget the Galaxy S23 - the S22 is just $5 per month at Verizon right now

Verizon's latest deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 has caught our attention this week, with the carrier not only offering a huge price cut, but the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and tablet.
Right now, it's possible to get this device - which was one of the best phones of 2022 - for just $5 per month on an unlimited data plan without the need for a trade-in. Previously, the carrier was offering this one for $10 per month under the same terms so we think this is a very, very strong promotion.
Samsung Galaxy S22: $5/mo with unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon
It may not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Verizon's deals on the slightly older Galaxy S22 just keep getting better and better. The carrier has recently slashed the monthly price from $10 per month (which was already discounted), to a fantastic $5 per month. No trade-in is needed here, just an unlimited plan, and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now too - freebies that add up to over $800 in value.
Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Reasons to buy
Over $1,000 in added value
The free Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Watch 5 being offered with this Verizon deal are no mere 'freebies' - they're some of the best accessories you could hope to get with your new device. Together, they're worth over $800, which means that when you bundle them with the saving on the device itself (which is about $400 in total), you're getting some serious value. You will, of course, need a pricey unlimited plan to be eligible for this promotion, but the added value really sweetens the deal.
Still a great phone for 2023
Yeah, it's not the latest device in the range anymore but the Galaxy S22 still holds up great for 2023. You can check out our full Galaxy S22 review for a full run-down of why we like this device so much. To summarize a few key points: its design is nearly identical to the latest iteration, the AMOLED display is absolutely fantastic, and the Snapdragon Gen 8 1 chip is still plenty powerful for the vast majority of users.
Reasons to avoid
It's not the latest model
With all that said, the Galaxy S22 is obviously not the latest and greatest from Samsung. The Galaxy S23 is out now and has a few upgrades that are at least worth considering if you're an Android fan. By far and away the biggest selling point is the new Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chip inside, which affords a small but worthy bump in performance. The selfie camera has also been beefed up slightly from a 10MP sensor to 12MP and the design itself has been refreshed to include a flusher camera housing on the back.
If you're interested, here's a direct comparison between the two Galaxy devices. You can also check out our Galaxy S23 review for a more detailed look at the latest iteration.
|Galaxy S23
|Galaxy S22
|Dimensions:
|70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm
|70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm
|Weight:
|168g
|168g
|OS:
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Screen Size:
|6.1 inch
|6.1 inch
|Resolution:
|2340 x 1080 pixels
|2340 x 1080 pixels
|CPU:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 1 Mobile
|RAM:
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage:
|128GB/256GB
|128GB/256GB
|Battery:
|3,900 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|Rear Cameras:
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|Front Camera:
|12MP
|10MP
Note that the featured Galaxy S22 promotion isn't the only excellent option with this week's best Verizon deals - there are a few other great picks that we've included below. You can also check out our main cell phone deals page for promotions from other carriers and the best unlocked prices.
More Verizon deals this week
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Apple Watch and iPad at Verizon
OS: iOS
Display: 6.7-inch (OLED)
Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front
The excellent iPhone 14 Plus is available for just $5 per month on an unlimited data plan right now – one of the strongest cell phone deals on the entire Verizon site. If getting your hands on a super-cheap flagship device wasn't enough, then note that the carrier is also offering a free 9th Gen iPad and an Apple Watch SE in addition – two great freebies that add a ton of value. As always, however, you will need one of Verizon's relatively pricey unlimited data plans to be eligible for a saving here, so factor that into your costs.
Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Google Pixel 7: $5/mo with unlimited plan, plus $400 off smartwatch at Verizon
This particular promotion on the Google Pixel 7 could be in contention for the best deal at the carrier this week. Not only is this brand-new Android flagship available for just $5 per month with a new unlimited plan (no trade-in needed), but the carrier is also offering the chance to get $400 off a smartwatch in addition. This is another very strong freebie this week at Verizon and it's also up for grabs on the more premium Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab).
Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐