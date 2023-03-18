Forget the Galaxy S23 - the S22 is just $5 per month at Verizon right now

Verizon's latest deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 has caught our attention this week, with the carrier not only offering a huge price cut, but the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and tablet.

Right now, it's possible to get this device - which was one of the best phones of 2022 - for just $5 per month on an unlimited data plan without the need for a trade-in. Previously, the carrier was offering this one for $10 per month under the same terms so we think this is a very, very strong promotion.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $5/mo with unlimited plan, plus free Galaxy Watch and tablet at Verizon

OS: Android

Display: 6.1-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP front It may not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Verizon's deals on the slightly older Galaxy S22 just keep getting better and better. The carrier has recently slashed the monthly price from $10 per month (which was already discounted), to a fantastic $5 per month. No trade-in is needed here, just an unlimited plan, and you can also bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S7 FE right now too - freebies that add up to over $800 in value. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Over $1,000 in added value

The free Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Watch 5 being offered with this Verizon deal are no mere 'freebies' - they're some of the best accessories you could hope to get with your new device. Together, they're worth over $800, which means that when you bundle them with the saving on the device itself (which is about $400 in total), you're getting some serious value. You will, of course, need a pricey unlimited plan to be eligible for this promotion, but the added value really sweetens the deal.

Still a great phone for 2023

Yeah, it's not the latest device in the range anymore but the Galaxy S22 still holds up great for 2023. You can check out our full Galaxy S22 review for a full run-down of why we like this device so much. To summarize a few key points: its design is nearly identical to the latest iteration, the AMOLED display is absolutely fantastic, and the Snapdragon Gen 8 1 chip is still plenty powerful for the vast majority of users.

Reasons to avoid

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

It's not the latest model

With all that said, the Galaxy S22 is obviously not the latest and greatest from Samsung. The Galaxy S23 is out now and has a few upgrades that are at least worth considering if you're an Android fan. By far and away the biggest selling point is the new Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chip inside, which affords a small but worthy bump in performance. The selfie camera has also been beefed up slightly from a 10MP sensor to 12MP and the design itself has been refreshed to include a flusher camera housing on the back.

If you're interested, here's a direct comparison between the two Galaxy devices. You can also check out our Galaxy S23 review for a more detailed look at the latest iteration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S23 Galaxy S22 Dimensions: 70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm 70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm Weight: 168g 168g OS: Android 13 Android 13 Screen Size: 6.1 inch 6.1 inch Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels 2340 x 1080 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 1 Mobile RAM: 8GB 8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery: 3,900 mAh 3,700 mAh Rear Cameras: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto Front Camera: 12MP 10MP

Note that the featured Galaxy S22 promotion isn't the only excellent option with this week's best Verizon deals - there are a few other great picks that we've included below. You can also check out our main cell phone deals page for promotions from other carriers and the best unlocked prices.

More Verizon deals this week

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Apple Watch and iPad at Verizon

OS: iOS

Display: 6.7-inch (OLED)

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front The excellent iPhone 14 Plus is available for just $5 per month on an unlimited data plan right now – one of the strongest cell phone deals on the entire Verizon site. If getting your hands on a super-cheap flagship device wasn't enough, then note that the carrier is also offering a free 9th Gen iPad and an Apple Watch SE in addition – two great freebies that add a ton of value. As always, however, you will need one of Verizon's relatively pricey unlimited data plans to be eligible for a saving here, so factor that into your costs. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐