Flash sale! Save $850 on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with Samsung's last-minute deals

Samsung is running a last-minute 'Discover Samsung' event this December that's offering a ton of excellent Black Friday-level deals. Our favorite listing today is on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is available with an upfront saving of $250 plus an additional trade-in rebate of up to $600 off.

This particular Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is essentially a re-run of the retailer's Black Friday promotion but is available for today only. This is a last-minute flash sale before the Discover concludes at the end of December 15th, so don't hesitate if you're interested.

Breaking down the promotion, the real highlight is the upfront $250 saving available on the 256GB storage model specifically. While you can still get a $100 saving on the lower 128GB variant, there's essentially no point in picking that one up since the 256GB one comes out as cheaper overall ($839 vs. $899). Bundle this upfront on top of the trade-in rebate of up to $600 (available on both carrier and unlocked devices), and you've got one extremely cheap foldable.

For our money, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best clamshell device on the market right now, even without this massive price cut. For a foldable on a relatively reasonable budget, it's a good option thanks to its combination of a powerful chip, excellent display, and design that's been effectively refined over four generations of devices. Getting this extremely powerful device for just $299 - possible with the maximum saving at Samsung today - is an absolute steal.

