Finally, some genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are here

It's taken a little over two years but the first genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are finally here. Ever since Sony's latest console first launched back in November 2020, it's been a chaotic hunt for the latest PS5 restock and the option to pay full price. That changes right now - at least in the UK - as you can buy a PS5 with a host of free or discounted extras such as games, accessories and gift cards.

The cheapest option is at ShopTo, where you can buy a PS5 and get a free £20 Gift Card for £479.95 (opens in new tab). The gift card can be spent on any PlayStation games, accessories or PSN Store digital credit, so it's a good way to save on any extras that aren't available in the regular bundles.

The next option worth highlighting is this PS5 with God of War Ragnarok for £499.99 at the BT Shop (opens in new tab). You effectively pay just £20 for a copy of the current-gen blockbuster that sees Kratos and Atreus stomp around the nine realms once again. It's definitely one of the best PS5 games you can play right now, so it's a great buy to go alongside your new console.

In terms of sheer value for money, though, we really like this bundle that comes with a PS5 console, a copy of FIFA 23 and an extra DualSense controller for £539.99 at the BT Shop (opens in new tab). That's the usual price of the console and game by itself, so the fact you get a £60 controller thrown in for free is a huge bargain. Plus, it's an ideal addition for any multiplayer kickabouts you have planned.

Today's best PS5 bundle deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 + £20 ShopTo Gift Card: was £499.99 now £479.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

The most flexible bundle option available right now is this PS5 with a free £20 gift card to spend at ShopTo. The voucher can be used to buy any PS5 software, accessories or digital credit for the PlayStation store from the specialist retailer. So, if you've got a particular game or piece of extra hardware in mind, this is a good way to save some cash on your purchase.

(opens in new tab) PS5 + God of War Ragnarok: was £539.99 now £499.99 at BT Shop (opens in new tab)

Here's a way to get a PS5 console and one of its most popular games for just £20. We gave the action-adventure sequel full marks in our God of War Ragnarok review, so it's definitely one of the best games to buy to start off your collection - even more so with this £40 discount. Want more? You can also scroll down to the bundle deals section and add an extra DualSense Controller for £39.99 - that's a £20 saving off the usual price.

(opens in new tab) PS5 + PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £559 now £499 at BT Shop (opens in new tab)

This bundle features a huge £60 saving on the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. Specifically designed with Sony's latest console in mind, it supports 3D audio to fully immerse you in compatible games, boasts a 12-hour battery life and has in-built noise-canceling microphones so you can chat with friends in online multiplayer. To see this offer, you need to scroll down and click the bundle deals option

(opens in new tab) PS5 + FIFA 23 + DualSense Wireless Controller: was £599.99 now £539.99 at BT Shop (opens in new tab)

This is the best PS5 bundle we've seen yet in terms of value for money. As well as a console and a copy of FIFA 23, you also get an extra DualSense Controller for absolutely nothing. If a few multiplayer games of footy are on the cards then this will get you everything you need at a great price.

After years of stock issues and no sign of any offers, it's great to finally see some PS5 bundle deals out there. Especially after the drought we saw over Black Friday, which is when we'd usually expect these to appear.

For those who have waited to pick up a PS5 then these offers are a convincing start. Hopefully, these are just the first of many more PS5 deals to come in the year ahead, too.