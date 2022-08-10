Exclusive deal: get up to $200 free with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 pre-order

We're fresh off the announcement of Samsung's latest foldable phones at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. If you're tempted to lay down a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order then the manufacturer's official store has one of the biggest and best deals right now. Even better still, we've managed to secure a little bonus deal that's partly exclusive to TechRadar readers (among a few other select sites).

Pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) or Galaxy Flip 4 (opens in new tab) at Samsung now

It's a comprehensive package that features an overwhelming number of extras, freebies, and trade-in credit, including up to $200 of store credit that you won't get from anywhere else. It's a nice little bonus you can spend on earbuds, a smartwatch, or other accessories to go with your brand new phone.

This exclusive promotion is available in addition to this week's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, and breaks down as follows:

$200 store credit for a Fold 4 pre-order

Or

$100 store credit for a Flip 4 pre-order

Plus

Up to $1,000 / $900 off with a trade-in

Free 256GB / 512GB storage upgrade

Free case

In order to get even more store credit, you can bundle your new Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the latest Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Add all of these to your basket and your store voucher will increase by another $100. So, that's $300 in total with the Fold 4 or $200 with the Flip 4. That's enough to entirely - or almost entirely - cover the cost of those new devices. Or you can save it to use on other accessories across the store.

Having issues with these links? We're aware that the Samsung site is struggling at the moment, so it may be best to come back later once the initial interest has died down. This unmissable pre-order deal doesn't expire until August 26, but shipping delays are possible if it's as popular as it seems.

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: TechRadar exclusive deal (opens in new tab)

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an additional $200 in credit alongside their Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals this week. Note, this is in addition to the free case, 512GB upgrade, and trade-in rebates of up to $900. Put all these together and you've got yourself one of the strongest launch promotions we've ever seen for a flagship device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: TechRadar exclusive deal (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, check out this week's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals at the official site for a more affordable option. TechRadar readers will score a $100 coupon to spend on the Samsung site, trade-in rebates of up to $900, a free case, and a free upgrade to 256GB storage capacity. If you're looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon then this is one very strong option indeed.

Note, these exclusive store credit bonuses are technically extensions of Samsung's reservation campaign - which allowed interested buyers to get a little bit of change alongside reserving a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 pre-order. That was an amazing deal at the time so we're very, very happy that Samsung has decided to extend this promotion for TechRadar readers until the end of August.