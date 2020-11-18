Enjoy a rare Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer discount with a Best Buy Black Friday deal

Instant Pots are among the most popular appliances that sell during deal events like Black Friday, but we mostly see discounts on the Instant Pot Duo, Duo Plus or Lux. Now, during a rare reduction, you can grab yourself an Instant Pot Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer for a steal at $89.99.

While this is only a reduction of $10, this listing on Best Buy is an excellent time to grab the cooker, simply because the Vortex is rarely discounted compared to the rest of the Instant Pot range so, even at this price, you're getting a brilliant deal.

The Vortex air fryer has nice and simple controls, which means operating it is a breeze; whether you're cooking up fish and chips or roasting garlic potatoes.

In our opinion, the Vortex isn't quite as great as the more expensive Ultra range which comes with an excellent middle dial allowing you to change cooking times and settings on a screen, but the Vortex is the next best stop for all your cooking needs.

Instant Pot Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer – Black: $89.99 @ Best Buy. Bag yourself a $10 saving on this excellent, top of the line Instant Pot air fryer at Best Buy. While the discounted price admittedly isn't much off, at $89.99 you're still getting a brilliant little cooker which can be easily stored away. It comes with the following features: 6-Quart size which can accommodate many foods for a variety of cooking, a sleek look with a nice black finish and four built-in cooking programs allowing you to air fry, roast, bake and re-heat. Throw in the fact that this fryer doesn't frequently go on offer, and you'll be mad to miss out.

