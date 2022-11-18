Early Black Friday deals: get this Razer Book 13 at a staggering discount

By Christian Guyton
published

Want a sleek work laptop this Black Friday? Razer has got you covered

Razer Book 13 in Quartz pink on a pink background with a 'LOWEST PRICE' TechRadar deals badge.
(Image credit: Razer)

A whole host of early Black Friday deals just landed on Amazon, and this might just be the best laptop discount we've seen: the Razer Book 13, reduced to just £629 from its otherwise costly £1,599.99 retail price.

If you're from the US, don't panic: you can also grab a discounted Razer Book 13, but it's not quite as big a discount, cutting $550 off the retail price of the Mercury White model.

The Book 13 is a bit different from the majority of Razer's laptop line. For starters, it's not a gaming laptop - with integrated graphics running from its Intel Core i7 processor, it'll handle some light indie gaming or older titles but won't be running the latest triple-A games.

Instead, the Book 13 is Razer's foray into the productivity laptop space. This model was originally released in 2020 but don't worry, it's sufficiently equipped to last for years, and now comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.

In our original review, we marveled at the Razer Book 13's speedy performance, near-flawless physical design, and impressive speakers. Its aluminum-carved chassis is immediately reminiscent of the Apple MacBook Air.

Unlike Apple's lightweight laptop, though, the Book 13 packs a solid selection of physical ports and the Intel Evo certification, meaning that it wakes from sleep in an instant and can stretch its battery life for hours with Eco Mode. Oh, and one more thing - this discounted model comes in Razer's pretty-in-pink Quartz color scheme.

If you want a Windows-powered professional laptop rather than a MacBook, the Razer Book 13 is a truly stellar choice. According to our data, it's the cheapest this pink productivity platform has ever been discounted; previous sales only saw its price go as low as £959.99.

Just remember that if you want a gaming laptop, you should be looking for a laptop with a dedicated graphics card. Don't forget that you can check out our top Black Friday gaming laptop deals instead!

The best Razer Book 13 deals on Amazon

Razer Book 13: £1,599.99 (opens in new tab)

Razer Book 13: £1,599.99 £629 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
An almost unbelievable deal on Razer's compact productivity laptop, with the bright 'Quartz' colour scheme making it perfect for any pink-lovers in your life. The Razer Book 13 isn't a gaming machine like Razer's Blade series - it's a lightweight but super-speedy laptop with Windows 11, perfect for school or office work. At almost £1000 off the retail price, this is by far the best deal the Book 13 has ever seen.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Razer Book 13: $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

Razer Book 13: $1,999.99 $1,449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save more than $500 on Razer's premium productivity laptop. The Razer Book 13 isn't a gaming machine like Razer's Blade series - it's a lightweight but super-speedy laptop with Windows 11, perfect for school or office work. This is the clean and clear Mercury White edition, with an RGB keyboard and 4K touchscreen.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our main laptop deals page for more recommendations.

Christian Guyton
Editor, Computing

Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.


Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.